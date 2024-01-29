Suicide Squad suddenly receives controversial software just before release

Players should actually have started working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2022, but the game has been postponed several times by Warner Bros. and developer Rocksteady. Now the game is scheduled to release on February 2.

So the release is imminent, but Warner Bros. has now suddenly decided to add the Denuvo software to Suicide Squad. This is evident from the game’s Steam page. Denuvo is one tool to combat piracy, which is not a strange thing to add to a major title.

Denuvo just has a bad reputation. For example, the software would cause a bad one performance in games. For example, the director of Tekken 7 claims that the problems with the PC version are all created by the anti-piracy software. And that’s not the only example of Denuvo games not performing well on PC.

Criticism of Suicide Squad

The addition of Denuvo could potentially be the final straw for some fans. For example, the game has previously been criticized because it is not possible to play Suicide Squad offline, even if you only want to play the title in single player.

In addition, Rocksteady would also not have taken previous feedback from players who played the beta to heart. So we’ll have to wait and see how the game is received when it finally releases on February 2.

