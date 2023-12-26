Suitcases packed! River Plate’s ugly gesture to Salomón Rondón

#Suitcases #packed #River #Plates #ugly #gesture #Salomón #Rondón

Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón has generated controversy in the Argentine club River Plate by expressing his discontent and his intention to leave the team. Rondón has mentioned difficulties adapting to Argentina, especially with regard to his family, which has led to negotiations for his departure from the River Plate team. According to technical director Martín Demichelis, the relationship between him and the player is “totally broken.”

During the match between River Plate and Rosario Central last Friday, December 22, in which River Plate won 2-0 and won the 2023 Champions Trophy, Rondón was not part of the team. This absence has fueled speculation about his future at the club.

Regarding his future, there has been speculation in the sports press about the possibility of Rondón joining the first division of Mexican soccer, or even the second division of Spanish soccer. Rondón arrived at River Plate in early 2023 and signed a three-year contract, until 2025. Although his performance has been improving, his recent statement about not “finding his place” in the team has taken many football fans and analysts by surprise.

On social networks, this image went viral where you can see the River Plate team celebrating the Champions Trophy title and Salomón Rondón, on the side, away from his teammates. It should be noted that that day the call was for 32 players and in the photo there are only 14.

Rondón’s discontent and his possible departure have generated uncertainty within the River Plate club, as well as among fans and the specialized press. The situation raises questions about squad management and the relationship between the coaching staff and the players. Rondón’s possible departure could also have implications for the team’s strategy and dynamics, especially considering his role as a scorer or as a catalyst for Miguel Borja.

Salomón Rondón’s current situation at River Plate has generated a significant stir, with repercussions in both the sporting and media fields. The Argentine club considers that it bet heavily on the Venezuelan and hopes to obtain some financial compensation for him and not let him leave for free. Rondón, for his part, hopes that the negotiations can be carried out without many complications.