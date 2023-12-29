«Suitcases with phones, jewelery and PCs for 2 euros»

#Suitcases #phones #jewelery #PCs #euros

All times of the year are good for criminals to devise more or less creative ways to steal money or sensitive data. The methods are always the same: reproduction of otherwise authentic websites and eye-catching bait, often too good to be true. The Christmas period is no exception. In fact, in the last few days, in the sponsored insertions of Facebook, there has been a scam circulating on the part of pages which are offering for sale at ridiculous prices, around 2 euros, phantom luggage lost and never collected at the airports, inside which there are valuable objects such as branded smartphone, jewelry, computer or sunglasses. But as often happens, the intent is to steal money and credit card information.

How the scam works

The operation is very simple. The scammers create an advertisement with a fraudulent page within the social network, where numerous bags are displayed. The description accompanying the announcement states that Rome Fiumicino airport (which has nothing to do with this activity) has put lost luggage, which has been in storage for over six months, on sale at a cost of 1.95 euros, otherwise subject to disposal. Everything is apparently confirmed by various comments, left by fake profiles or stolen from otherwise legitimate owners, and now managed by the author by scammers. The methods are reminiscent of another ploy used by criminals to attract potential victims, such as the fake Amazon packages that can be purchased for two euros and which we have already talked about recently and those that occur every day in the Facebook Marketplace.

The intent is to direct the unsuspecting victim to a site (managed by the perpetrator of the fraud) to proceed with the payment. In this way it will be possible for the criminal to steal sensitive information, money and credit card data. If you have fallen for the scam, it is best to immediately block the card or payment method used and file a report with the Postal Police. It is not a scam that only concerns Italy: other foreign newspapers, such as Poligrafò, have also recently spoken about it.

Social engineering tactics: social proof

You shouldn’t be blamed if you fall for these types of scams. They are often well thought out and articulated, developed so that the user can easily fall for the scam. In fact, criminals use social engineering tactics, i.e. manipulation techniques so that fraudsters can obtain what they want (i.e. money or data to resell). In this case, fake profiles were created which confirm the reliability of the advert, through the sharing of photos of luggage and plausible descriptions. If the Italian used is dignified (but always uncertain), the names are often foreign. Mostly these are profiles created ad hoc, or stolen from other victims. In this case, the social proof technique is used: false comments that confirm the quality of the goods received could arouse trust and peace of mind in the authenticity of the advert.

What really happens to luggage and lost items

Lost luggage is stored at the airport for a period of time such that if, if it is not claimed by the rightful owner, the contents can be entrusted to auctions (actually also online). Adr provides forms to claim lost objects and baggage, which Enac takes care of.

However, it is not uncommon for the suitcases and contents to be entrusted to the Institute of Judicial Sales of the Courts of Rome and Tivoli. In any case, the costs are higher and in any case managed by authoritative bodies, as happened in the past for the objects found in Malpensa, Palermo, Caselle and the most recent, Orio. There are actually authentic sites that resell items lost at airports, such as Unclaimed Baggage. But their history has deep roots: it starts from the 70s.