(SUMMARY) Alanyaspor – Ankaragücü match result: 1-1 | There was no winner in Alanya! – Super League News

Alanyaspor and MKE Ankaragücü faced off in the postponement match of the 16th week in the Trendyol Super League. The match played at Kırbıyık Holding Stadium ended with a score of 1-1.

Balkovec scored Alanyaspor’s goal in the 48th minute. Radakovic scored Ankaragücü’s goal in the 68th minute.

Ankaragücü’s Efkan Bekiroğlu received a red card in the 43rd minute. In Alanyaspor, Fer was sent out of the game with a red card in the 59th minute.

With this result, both teams added 1 point to their scores. While Alanyaspor had 22 points, Ankaragücü rose to 21 points.

IMPORTANT MOMENTS OF THE MATCH

35′ THE BALL IS NIGHTLY OUT! Ankaragücü’s Efkan Bekiroğlu’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area narrowly went out.

43′ RED CARD! MKE Ankaragücü is down to 10 men… Ankaragücü’s Efkan Bekiroğlu was left out of the game with a direct red card after the VAR review.

45+1′ CRITICAL SAVE FROM BAHADIR! Goalkeeper Bahadır did not allow the goal to be scored when Oğuz Aydın’s cross from the right wing was headed by Cordova in the six area.

48′ GOAL | Balkovec put his team ahead in Alanyaspor! Balkovec, who came forward in Alanyaspor’s attack from the left, hit the goal hard with the top of his left foot from the left diagonal of the arc. The ball bouncing off the ground misled goalkeeper Bajar and went into the net despite the intervention: 1-0

59′ RED CARD! In Alanyaspor, Fer received a direct red card after his foul against Atakan. Alanyaspor has 10 players left.

68′ GOAL! Radakovic brought balance to the match! In the corner taken by Ankaragücü from the right, Radakovic rose very well and headed the ball towards the goal area, and the ball went into the net next to the right post.

75′ The referee of the match, Direnç Tonusluoğlu, stopped the game after heavy rain and checked whether the ball bounced. Referee Tonusluoğlu, who received the opinions of both teams about the match, wanted the match to continue.

90+8′ The match ended with a score of 1-1.

Starting 11’s of Alanyaspor – Ankaragücü match

Alanyaspor: Ertuğrul, Hadergjonaj, Liman, Aliti, Balkovec, Richard, Fer, Oğuz Aydın, Yusuf Özdemir, Janvier, Efecan.

Ankaragücü: Bahadır, Kitsiou, Radakovic, Mujakic, Hanousek, Ali Kaan, Pedrinho, Morutan, Efkan, Chatzigiovanis, Macheda.