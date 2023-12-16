(SUMMARY) Fenerbahçe Beko – Monaco match result: 86-74 | First match, first win under Jasikevicius management! – Basketball News

#SUMMARY #Fenerbahçe #Beko #Monaco #match #result #match #win #Jasikevicius #management #Basketball #News

In the 14th week of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, one of our representatives, Fenerbahçe Beko, hosted Monaco on its field. The Yellow-Navy blue team won the match with a score of 86-74.

Fenerbahçe Beko, which won in its first match under the management of Sarunas Jasikevicius, reached 7 wins in 14 matches and ended its 4-match losing streak in official matches. Monaco suffered its 6th defeat after 14 matches.

For Fenerbahçe Beko, Nigel Hayes-Davis was the team’s top scorer with 23 points, while Scottie Wilbekin played with 13 points and Marko Guduric with 10 points. In Monaco, Mike James was the top scorer of the match with 24 points, while Elie Okobo also scored 14 points.

SECTIONS FROM THE MATCH

The first part of the match passed with the score balanced. As a result of Mike James’ basket with 6:11 left, the score was tied at 10-10. Scottie Wilbekin’s three-pointer and Nigel Hayes-Davis’ two-pointer with 5:30 left made it 15-10.

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘁𝗲 👊 Nigel Hayes-Davis found the shot under the basket. 🎯@FBBasketbol 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/pEVIazWeCt — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Türkiye (@EuroLeagueTUR) December 15, 2023

With 5:07 left, Donatas Motiejunas’ basket made the score 15-12, while with 4:30 left, Sertaç Şanlı’s basket made the score 17-12. Alpha Diallo and Donta Hall’s points brought the score to 17-16 with 1:56 left. With 1:42 left, Yam Madar’s three-pointer made the score 20-16, while Jaron Blossomgame and Ellie Okobo’s hits from the free throw line made it 20-19 with 49 seconds left. After mutual baskets by Yam Madar and Elie Okobo, Tyler Dorsey’s point with 2 seconds left enabled Fenerbahçe to close the first quarter ahead 24-21.

First period result: Fenerbahçe Beko 24-21 Monaco

While the score was progressing evenly in the first part of the second period of the match, Fenerbahçe had a 30-28 advantage after Kemba Walker’s basket with 7:30 left. Then, with the three-point hits of Nathan Sestina and Marko Guduric for our representative, the score became 36-28 with 5:24 left.

WELCOME GUDURIC 😌 Marko Guduric scores his first points from behind the three-point line. 👌#EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/JIUeZq1yql — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Türkiye (@EuroLeagueTUR) December 15, 2023

Continuing its effectiveness, Fenerbahçe Beko increased the difference to 12 points by making the score 42-30 with Nigel Hayes-Davis’ hits from the free throw line with 2:52 left. Afterwards, the guest team, effective with Mike James, brought the score to 42-35 with a three-pointer by the American player with 2:07 left. Fenerbahçe, which managed to maintain the difference to a large extent, was ahead 46-40 with Scottie Wilbekin’s free throw with 56 seconds left, but in the remaining period, Alpha Diallo’s basket and Mike James’ three-pointer in the last attack finished the first half 46-45.

First half result: Fenerbahçe Beko 46-45 Monaco

Although both teams had difficulty scoring points at the beginning of the third quarter, Fenerbahçe took advantage with the three-pointers of Nick Calathes and Nigel Hayes-Davis and made the score 52-45 with 6:49 left. With 4:27 left, Mike James’ three-pointer for Monaco brought the score to 54-52. Our representative, who managed to take one step ahead in the score again, made the score 61-54 with Nigel Hayes-Davis’ hits from the free throw line with 2:44 left. Yam Madar responded to Donta Hall’s shot from the free throw line with 1:19 remaining and the score became 63-55. Although Mike James made it 63-57 with 1:02 left, Marko Guduric’s three-pointer and Johnathan Motley’s two-point field goal in the last part of the quarter ensured that the period ended 68-57.

Third period result: Fenerbahçe Beko 68-57 Monaco

Although Fenerbahçe Beko managed to maintain the difference in the first part of the last quarter, Monaco reduced the difference to single digits by making the score 71-63 with Elie Okobo’s basket with 6:23 left. Although Fenerbahçe again took the lead to double digits, Jaron Blossomgame’s three-pointer with 4:33 left made the score 75-68. With 2:50 left, Fenerbahçe was ahead 77-70 with Mike James’ basket-free shot. Then, with Scottie Wilbekin’s two-point field goal and Sertaç Şanlı’s three-pointer with 1:39 left, the score became 82-70. Although Mike James’s three-pointer with 1:29 left reduced the difference to single digits at 82-73, our team scored with Scottie Wilbekin and Nigel Hayes-Davis and made it 86-73 with 31 seconds left. With 27 seconds left, Mike James made a free throw and the match ended 86-74.

Match result: Fenerbahçe Beko 86-74 Monaco

–