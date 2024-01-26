(SUMMARY) Fenerbahçe Beko – Virtus Bologna match result: 88-75 | 4th consecutive win at home! – Basketball News

#SUMMARY #Fenerbahçe #Beko #Virtus #Bologna #match #result #4th #consecutive #win #home #Basketball #News

Fenerbahçe Beko, one of our representatives, hosted Virtus Bologna in the opening match of the 23rd week of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Fenerbahçe won the match with a score of 88-75.

Fenerbahçe Beko, which increased its home winning streak to 4 matches by winning at home after the away defeat against Zalgiris Kaunas last week, reached 14 wins at the end of 23 matches. Virtus Bologna, which suffered its 3rd consecutive away defeat, remained with 15 wins in 23 matches.

YELLOW-DARK BLUE TEAM CAUGHT THE DOUBLE AGREEMENT

Fenerbahçe defeated Virtus Bologna 88-75 and managed to get the double goal difference against its opponent. The yellow-dark blue team, who lost the away match in the first half of the season with a difference of 9 points, 87-79, won the match at home, with a difference of 13 points, 88-75. If Fenerbahçe has the same number of wins and losses as its opponent when the regular season is completed, it will be at the top of the Italian team.

Johnathan Motley at Fenerbahçe Beko; While he became a star with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Scottie Wilbekin played with 15 points and Marko Guduric with 10 points. For Virtus Bologna, Iffe Lundberg was the top scorer of her team with 17 points, while Awudu Abass finished the match with 12 points.

AMINE NOUA PLAYED HER FIRST MATCH

French striker Amine Noua, who the yellow-dark blue team added to their squad during the week, played his first match with his team against Virtus Bologna. Noua, who was left out of the game after receiving his 5th foul with 1:50 left in the match, finished the match with 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks, in which he stayed on the court for 21 minutes and 14 seconds.

SECTIONS FROM THE MATCH

Fenerbahçe Beko started the match effectively with Johnathan Motley, and made it 9-5 with Marko Guduric’s basket with 6:54 left.

Marko Guduric saw the gap and scored! 👊@FBBasketbol 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/0mywXo8VCq — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Türkiye (@EuroLeagueTUR) January 25, 2024

Afterwards, the guest team scored with Bryant Dunston and Jordan Mickey, and with 4:56 left, Iffe Lundberg scored from the free throw line, putting Virtus Bologna ahead 9-10. With 4:35 left, Johnathan Motley put Fenerbahçe Beko ahead again, 11-10. After Daniel Hackett and Bryant Dunston’s hits, Virtus Bologna had an 11-15 lead with 3:37 left. Then, with Johnathan Motley’s points, the score became 15-15 with 2:52 left. While Virtus Bologna was leading the match in the remaining part of the period, it was 21-22 with Johnathan Motley’s basket in the last 32 seconds. The first period ended 21-24 with Iffe Lundberg’s basket foul with 7 seconds left.

First period result: Fenerbahçe Beko 21-25 Virtus Bologna

Starting the second quarter with points from Alessandro Pajola and Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Bologna took the lead 21-30 with 9:05 left. Fenerbahçe responded to its opponent with points from Amine Noua, Yam Madar and Sertaç Şanlı, and made the score 28-30 with 7:27 left. With points from Daniel Hackett and Rihards Lomazs, the score was 28-33 with 6:36 left. Our representative, who activated Scottie Wilbekin, took the lead 35-33 at the end of the series with 5:07 left. With 3:01 left, Nick Calathes made the score 39-35. Although Virtus Bologna tried to control the difference, Scottie Wilbekin’s three-pointer with 1:14 left made the score 47-42. The guest team, effective with Jordan Mickey and Awudu Abass, made the score 49-47 with 11 seconds left, and the half ended 52-47 with Scottie Wilbekin’s three-pointer.

SCOTTIE WILBEKIN 🎯 The first half has come to an end! ✅ pic.twitter.com/hwJP0OHRdK — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Türkiye (@EuroLeagueTUR) January 25, 2024

First half result: Fenerbahçe Beko 52-47 Virtus Bologna

Fenerbahçe Beko started the third quarter effectively and brought the score to 56-47 with Amine Noua’s basket with 8:56 left.

While the score was 56-49 with Daniel Hackett’s basket with 7:50 left, Fenerbahçe Beko went on a 6-0 run and made it 62-49 with Johnathan Motley’s basket with 4:58 left. With 3:53 left, Isaia Cordinier made it 64-51, and with 2:09 left, Sertaç Şanlı hit the free throw line, making it 68-51. With 37 seconds left, Yam Madar responded to Iffe Lundberg’s two-point field goal with a three-pointer, making the score 71-53. The third period ended 71-56 with Ante Zizic’s basket foul shot with 14 seconds left.

Third period result: Fenerbahçe Beko 71-56 Virtus Bologna

The guest team started the last quarter effectively and made it 73-65 with Awusu Abass’s basket with 7:30 left. With mutual baskets by Georgios Papagiannis and Isaia Cordinier, the score became 75-67 with 5:19 left. With points from Johnathan Motley and Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahçe made it 79-67 with 4:17 left. Although Awudu Abass’s free throw hit with 3:20 left kept the difference constant at 81-69, our representative made the score 84-69 with Scottie Wilbekin’s three-pointer with 3:01 left. With 1:50 left, Iffe Lundberg hit the free throw line and the score was 86-71. With 1:31 left, Georgios Papagiannis’ hits from the free throw line made the score 88-71. The guest team, who scored with Daniel Hackett and Isaia Cordinier in the remaining part, made the score 88-75 and the match ended with this score.

Match result: Fenerbahçe Beko 88-75 Virtus Bologna