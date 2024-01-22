(SUMMARY) Kayserispor – İstanbulspor match result: 0-1 | First away win of the season at 90+5! – Super League News

#SUMMARY #Kayserispor #İstanbulspor #match #result #win #season #Super #League #News

In the 21st week of the Super League, Kayserispor hosted Istanbulspor on its field. The guest team managed to defeat their opponent 1-0 as a result of the goal scored in extra time.

The goal that brought Istanbulspor to victory, 90+5. It came from Ali Yaşar in the minute.

FIRST AWAY WIN OF THE SEASON

Istanbulspor, which played its first match this season under the management of Osman Zeki Korkmaz, who returned to the team, ended its 7-week winless streak and managed to win away for the first time this season. With this result, İstanbulspor reached 10 points after 21 matches. Kayserispor, whose defeat streak extended to 6 matches, remained at 29 points after 21 matches.

MINUTES FROM THE MATCH

In the 15th minute, in Istanbulspor’s attack from the left wing, Ali hit the goal very hard with his left foot. Goalkeeper Bilal deflected the ball to the corner at the last moment.

In the 23rd minute, Ndao received the ball behind the defense after Loshaj’s deep pass, dribbled past goalkeeper Bilal and sent the ball to the goal. Arif took the ball off the line.

In the 28th minute, Karimi went down to the end line from the right wing and sent a cross to the back post, Ramazan sent the ball to the goal with his right foot. Mehmet managed to deflect the ball heading towards the goal into a corner at the last moment.

The first half of the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

Sambisa, who received the ball in the 56th minute, hit it hard with his left foot and the ball went out from the top.

In the 60th minute, Boa Morte’s header, rising to the ball from the left wing to Carolle’s cross, was missed by the goalkeeper.

In the 73rd minute, Ethemi’s shot went out narrowly.

In the 77th minute, Loshaj got the ball and hit goalkeeper Bilal. Muammer, who was in front of the returning ball, shot it from close range and goalkeeper Bilal managed to take possession of the ball.

In the 90th minute, Boa Morte’s header went out after Hayrullah’s cross from the right wing.

GOAL | 90+5. In the minute, Istanbulspor took a corner kick from the right, the ball bounced off the defense, and Ali Yaşar hit the ball in front of the penalty area line without waiting: 0-1.

The match ended with Istanbulspor leading 1-0.

Referees: Cihan Aydın, Caner Özaral, Volkan Narinç

Kayserispor: Bilal Bayazit, Hasan Ali (Ahmet min. 83), Attamah, Arif Kocaman (Kolovetsios min. 72), Carole, Kartal Kayra, Eray Özbek (Talha min. 46), Boa Morte, Karimi (Ackah min. 62), Ramazan Civelek (Hayrullah min. 72), Cardoso

Substitutes: Onurcan, Myhammed, Emre, Berat, Baran

Coach: Recep Uçar

İstanbulspor: Alp Arda, Okan Erdoğan, Mehmet Yeşil, Simon Deli, Muammer Sarıkaya, Loshaj (Jackson min. 81), Sambissa (Mamadou min. 71), Vorobjovas, Ali Yaşar, Ndao (Emir min. 71), Ethemi

Substitutes: Mücahit, Eslem, Rroca, Kybilay, Coly, Özcan, Traore

Coach: Osman Zeki Korkmaz

Goal: Ali Yaşar (min. 90+5) (İstanbulspor)

Yellow cards: Kolovetsios, Attamah (Kayserispor), Muammer, Simon Deli, Emir (İstanbulspor)