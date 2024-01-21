Summary of highlights and specifications of realme C67, 90Hz screen, 108MP camera, fast charge 33 watts, price 6,499 baht.

#Summary #highlights #specifications #realme #C67 #90Hz #screen #108MP #camera #fast #charge #watts #price #baht

realme Thailand is preparing to release a new smartphone model. realme C67 4G Highlights: Dual-lens rear camera with a maximum resolution of 108 megapixels that has an In-Sensor Zoom system, zoom equivalent to an optical 3x lens, supporting both normal zoom and portrait mode with realistic blur. But the picture is still high resolution. In addition, the Night Mode night photography mode also has sharp, high-resolution images. With various shooting modes

The display screen is large, 6.72 inches, resolution 2400×1080 pixels, refresh rate 90Hz and touch screen response rate 180Hz, can provide a maximum of 950nits. On the side of the device there is a fingerprint scanning sensor on the Power button. The battery has a capacity of 5000mAh technology. Fast charging 33 watts, claims to charge 0%-100% in only 63 minutes, and has stereo speakers. Add entertainment too

In addition, there is a feature to create another 8GB of virtual RAM. When combined with the 8GB device specs, there is a maximum of 16GB of RAM. The SIM card tray can be inserted at the same time, no need to separate, namely two SIM cards and 2TB external memory.

Basic specifications realme C67 4G

Operating system: Android 14 based on realme UI

Machine size: 164.6 x 75.4 x 7.59 mm.

Weight: 185 grams

Display screen: IPS-LCD, size 6.72 inches, resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate 90Hz and touch screen response rate 180Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 685

GPU : Adreno 610

RAM : 8GB LPDDR4x

Internal storage: 128GB

MicroSD Card : 2TB

SIM card tray: (nano + nano + microSD)

Rear camera: Dual lens, divided as follows The main lens has a resolution of 108 megapixels, consisting of a set of 6 lens elements, field of view 84 degrees, aperture f/1.75. Macro lens, 2 megapixel resolution, consists of 3 lens elements, 80 degree field of view, f/2.4 aperture.

Front camera: 8 megapixel resolution, consists of a 4-piece lens set, 80 degree field of view, f/2.05 aperture.

Fingerprint scanning sensor on the side of the device

Connectivity system: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C port

Waterproof and dustproof standard IP54

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology

realme C67 4G Preparing for an official launch on January 25th of this year, with a price of approximately 6,499 baht, comes with 2 shades to choose from: Sunny Oasis and Black Rock.

