Summary of the Monterrey vs Querétaro match (1-1). GOALS

Rayados received Querétaro on Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 and was surprised by the rival to distribute points in the Gigante de Acero, a duel that they seemed to win comfortably, but they were lost with the changes in the second half and it was reflected in the final result of 1-1.

With this result, those led by Fernando Ortiz are second place with seven points and lost the perfect step by tying against Mauro Gerk’s team, who are in ninth place with two points.

The first half was intense, with Monterrey looking for the opposing goal, but it was difficult for them to find clear options and the goal that would give them the advantage before the break, which they found thanks to their reinforcements from this tournament.

The first chance was in the 13th minute, when after a rebound the ball was left to Sergio Canales in the area and the Spaniard took a shot that, unfortunately for him, was deflected by goalkeeper Guillermo Allison.

These were the goals of Monterrey vs. Queretaro

The goal fell until the 40th minute, when Jorge Rodríguez took a precise cross from the right wing, so that Brandon Vázquez pushed the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0, in the Mexican-American forward’s first goal in the Liga MX .

Canales had a good participation in the Albiazul attack, he is the player who managed to create spaces up front and in the 61st minute he found a shot option that ended up in the hands of Allison, a goalkeeper who had to come off in the 75th minute due to injury.

Brandon Vázquez, who was the scorer of the match, came on as a substitute in the 66th minute for Jesús Corona, an element that received some boos, as did Alfonso González, who also came on as a substitute in that window for Sergio Canales.

The Gang could not hold on to the result and Gallos tied the game in the 82nd minute, when they generated the least danger in the match. It was Ettson Ayón who was enabled by Facundo Batista and was left alone in the area to define the 1-1.

Corcho Rodríguez had the second with a long-distance shot in the 84th minute that, unfortunately, hit the post of Fernando Tapias’ goal, who scored another clear goal in the 93rd minute, in a shot by Ponchito.

This duel is from Matchday 4, which was moved forward a week and on Matchday 3, Rayados receives Atlético de San Luis next Saturday, January 27, at 7:00 p.m., while Querétaro receives Tigres on Sunday, January 28th. 9:00 p.m.