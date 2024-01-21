Summary of the Toluca vs Mazatlán match (4-1). GOALS

#Summary #Toluca #Mazatlán #match #GOALS

Patience was the best weapon for the Toluca Devils to be able to beat Mazatlán 4-1 in their first home game at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in 2024 and all because they knew how to work on a match in which they were at a disadvantage in the first half of the match. game and with the help of Jean Meneses they came back and scored.

These were the goals of Toluca vs. Mazatlan

The first goal in Hell in 2024 was courtesy of the visitor thanks to Andrés Montaño’s charge after scoring a penalty in which he deceived Tiago Volpi by charging low and almost to the center of the goal to put Mazatlán ahead 1-0.

The penalty came after Brian García fouled a shot by Edgar Bárcenas almost on the edge of the area. The wing defender received a warning for complaining. In addition, the penalty had to be signaled by referee Jorge Abraham Camacho after a VAR review since he did not see the handball in the first instance.

With a better game at times, Mazatlán lost that opportunity that would have consecrated it in the Mexican Hell when Brian Rubio missed the second goal in front of the goal when he could not correctly finish a cross from the left in a very good way that deserved to end in the background of the networks in the first half.

The Mazatlans regretted it because Claudio Baeza scored a great goal in the 36th minute. The Chilean received, controlled and after adjusting his body he turned on the ball to put the ball in the corner to make the score 1-1.

The afternoon of Meneses

Coach Renato Paiva did not tempt his heart with the changes. He first brought out Mauricio Isais in the 22nd minute when he saw that he needed a striker so he sent Robert Morales. In the second half he took out Brian García who was reprimanded and sent Meneses onto the field.

At 61 minutes Meneses found the comeback goal after a pass from Robert Morales. The changes had worked and the momentum of the game still needed to be taken advantage of.

Meneses himself scored the second for his personal account and the third of the game for the Devils after taking advantage of a filtered pass from Tomás Belmonte on a counterattack in stoppage time. The goal had been disallowed for being offside, but the VAR showed that the Chilean was on the line.

Already without the strength to compete, Mazatlán gave up the game completely and committed a penalty on Meneses. So the time came for goalkeeper Tiago Volpi to make it 4-1 after scoring the penalty and giving Toluca its first victory at home in front of its fans, showing that on the offensive front they are ready and Alexis Vega and Diego Abreu are still missing, who saw the game on the bench.