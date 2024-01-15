Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors

#Summary #proceedings #Royce #Vries #place #closed #doors

Royce de Vries wants to prevent publication of the next AD article for his safety. Image Remko de Waal/ANP

With the lawsuit, De Vries wants to prevent the newspaper from publishing a new article based on sound recordings allegedly made by his deceased father Peter R. de Vries. A new publication would endanger Royce’s safety, the AD previously wrote.

According to a spokesperson for the court, it has not only been determined that the case will be heard behind closed doors, but also that a so-called communication ban applies. Therefore, nothing can be said about why the case is being handled out of public view, the spokesperson said.

Conversation with Khalid Kasem



The AD published an article last week in response to recordings it allegedly received from sources. On the recordings you can hear that Royce de Vries’ then colleague, former lawyer and BNNVARA presenter Khalid Kasem, admits to having bribed an official. At that time, father and son De Vries had an office in law and legal advice together with Kasem. The AD reports that it has now conducted further investigation into the recordings and has approached both Royce de Vries and Kasem with questions.

Editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma of the AD responded to the summary proceedings on the newspaper’s website: “Our journalists work with an open mind and therefore submit questions to those involved in the context of the journalistic investigation into these recordings. They may or may not respond to those questions and provide a response to our journalists. I think that De Vries is now, before knowing the content of the article, filing summary proceedings to prevent publication. Just by initiating summary proceedings, significant interference will be made in the freedom of the press.”

