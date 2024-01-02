SUMMARY | Salah made history. Liverpool won the amazing match with 6 goals | beIN SPORTS Türkiye

#SUMMARY #Salah #history #Liverpool #won #amazing #match #goals #beIN #SPORTS #Türkiye

Liverpool continued their leadership by winning 4-2 in the match, which ended goalless in the first half at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp’s students, who started the match with a pressured game, could not find the desired goal despite taking 18 shots on Newscastle United’s goal in the first half. The home team could not take advantage of the penalty shot by Mohammed Salah in the 22nd minute.

Liverpool started the second half of the match under pressure and found the goal they were looking for with Salah in the 49th minute. Newcastle’s response to this goal was immediate and Alexander Isak equalized the score again in the 54th minute: 1-1. Liverpool took the lead 3-1 with goals from Curtis Jones in the 74th minute and Cody Gakpo in the 78th minute. Although Newcastle United got hopeful with Sven Botman’s goal in the 81st minute, Salah, who appeared on the stage once again in the 86th minute, made no mistake in the penalty kick this time and scored the goal that determined the score of the match: 4-2.

With this result, leader Liverpool increased its points to 45 and increased its point difference with its closest follower, Aston Villa, to 3. Newcastle United remained at 29 points.

Salah made history

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah, who played a major role in the victory with two goals, reached 151 goals in his Premier League career.

Salah, who scored his 150th goal in the Premier League in the 49th minute of the match, became the 5th player in Premier League history to score 150 goals for a team. (Harry Kane-Tottenham, Sergio Agüero-Manchester City, Wayne Rooney-Manchester United, Thierry Henry-Arsenal).