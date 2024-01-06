(SUMMARY) Samsunspor – Fatih Karagümrük match result: 1-0 | Golden goal from Ercan Kara! – Super League News

#SUMMARY #Samsunspor #Fatih #Karagümrük #match #result #Golden #goal #Ercan #Kara #Super #League #News

In the 19th week of the Super League, Samsunspor hosted Fatih Karagümrük on its field. The home team defeated its opponent 1-0 with the goal scored by Ercan Kara in the 84th minute.

Samsunspor, whose unbeaten streak at home extended to 3 matches, achieved its 4th victory in the last 6 home matches. The Black Sea team reached 18 points after 18 matches. Fatih Karagümrük, whose losing streak has extended to 4 matches and has not yet been able to score a goal in 3 matches under the management of its new coach Şota Arveladze, remained with 17 points after 18 matches.

MINUTES FROM THE MATCH

In the 20th minute, after Güven’s pass, Rohden faced the goalkeeper on the left diagonal of the penalty area, and his shot was saved by goalkeeper Okan Kocuk.

In the 23rd minute, goalkeeper Okan Kocuk saved the shot of Can Keleş, who came from the right wing, with the tips of his fingers.

In the 26th minute, Emre Kılınç found the ball in front of Haluk’s cross from the right wing, and his shot went wide.

The first half of the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

In the 62nd minute, Mustafa Haluk Tan quickly entered the penalty area from the right wing. While he was trying to pass the ball to Emre Kılınç, the defense intervened.

In the 67th minute Karagümrük attack, Lasanga hit hard from the left diagonally and the ball went out.

In the 77th minute, Ercan Kara’s header went out after Samsunspor’s Soner crossed the ball to the back post.

GOAL | In the 84th minute, Ercan Kara headed the ball at the back post to the cross of Moryke ​​Fofana, who received the ball on the left wing of Samsunspor, and put his team ahead: 1-0.

There was no other goal in the match and Samsunspor defeated Fatih Karagümrük 1-0 at home.

Referees: Emre Kargın, Abdullah Bora Özkara, Bahtiyar Birinci

Samsunspor: Okan Kocuk, Haluk Tan (Osman min. 75), Alim Öztürk, Lubo Satka, Soner Gönül, Taylan Antalyalı (Tait min. 59), Ait Bennasser, Emre Kılınç, Carlo Holse (Soner Aydoğdu min. 75), Landry Dimata (Fofana min. 59), Marius Mouandilmadji (Ercan min. 46)

Substitutes: Szumski, Drongelen, Bola, Muhammed, Enes

Technical Director: Markus Gisdol

Fatih Karagümrük: Emre Bilgin, Davide Biraschi, Federico Cecherini (Veseli min. 51), Ibrahim Dresevic, Levent Mercan, Flavio Paoletti, Marcus Rohden, Can Keleş, Valentin Eysseric (Adnan min. 83), Güven Yalçın, Kevin Lasagna (Serdar Dursun min 67)

Substitutes: Furkan, Kerem, Emir, Sangare, Salih, Samed

Technical Director: Shota Arveladze

Goals: Ercan (min. 84) (Samsunspor)

Yellow cards: Marius, Taylan (Samsunspor), Eysseric, Can, Biraschi (Fatih Karagümrük)