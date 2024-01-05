(SUMMARY) Unpleasant night for the Eagle! Besiktas

#SUMMARY #Unpleasant #night #Eagle #Besiktas

Beşiktaş and Kasımpaşa duke it out in the 19th week of the Trendyol Super League. While the match was played at Tüpraş Stadium, Arda Kardeşler blew the whistle in the tough match. Mehmet Emin Tuğral and Süleyman Özay were his assistants. Kartal disappointed its fans by losing 3-1 to Kasımpaşa, which it hosted at home.

REMAINED IN FIFTH PLACE!

Beşiktaş lost 3-1 to Kasımpaşa and lost 3 consecutive home matches in a season for the first time in the Super League since 1996. After this defeat, Beşiktaş remained with 29 points and ranked fifth in the league. Kasımpaşa, which left the match with 3 points, increased its points to 26 and rose to the 8th place.

SECTIONS FROM THE MATCH

1′ The referee blew his whistle and the match started.

10′ Aytaç Kara, who shot the ball from the right diagonal outside the penalty area by Fall, went over the goal. It was a dangerous position for Kasımpaşa.

26′ Hadziahmetovic’s free kick taken by Beşiktaş from the left diagonally, the ball went directly to the goal but went out.

34′ DANGER! In Kasımpaşa’s attack from the left, Gökhan Gül made a delicious shot on the ball that went out of the penalty area, Mert Günok made a great shot and sent the ball to the corner.

41′ GOL! Kasımpaşa’s Da Costa received the ball on the left outside of the penalty area. Costa pulled the ball to his right, and Mert Günok’uk scored a great goal by putting the ball into the net from the top left.

45+2′ GOL! Semih Kılıçsoy met Rashica’s ball from the left at the bottom of the penalty area, put the ball into the net from a narrow angle and scored Beşiktaş’s equalizing goal. Now the score is 1-1.

The first half of the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

THE SECOND HALF HAS STARTED!

52′ Beşiktaş’s Hadziahmetovic’s cross from the left was met by Kasımpaşa players.

72′ Rashica, the star of the Black-White team, brought the ball from the left and Kasimpasa defense kicked it into the corner.

CONSECUTIVE GOALS!

81′ GOL! Da Costa, who advanced well into the middle developed by Kasımpaşa from the left, scored both his team’s and his own goal and put his team 2-1 ahead in Beşiktaş’s away game.

83′ GOL! Da Costa took to the stage once again and Kasımpaşa scored two goals in 3 minutes to take a 3-1 away lead against Beşiktaş.

THE GAME ENDED!

Kasımpaşa defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 away.