#Summer #days #continue #Kanto #region #warm #today #temperature #plummet #tomorrow #careful #physical #condition #Weather #Forecaster #Chief #Day #Shift #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Summer days continue in the Kanto region, even if it’s warm today, the temperature will plummet tomorrow. Be careful of your physical condition (Weather Forecaster, Chief of the Day Shift, December 16, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Summer days continue in the Kanto region. It may be warm today, but tomorrow the temperature will plummet. Take care of your health.

Today, the 16th (Saturday), the maximum temperature was higher than normal from southern Kyushu to southern Tohoku. In particular, the Kanto region was surrounded by warm air that was hard to believe for December, and there were many places where it was summer. Tomorrow, the 17th (Sunday), strong cold air will flow into Japan, and many places will experience midwinter cold. Please be aware of the large change in temperature from today.

Temperatures are rising even when the weather is not refreshing

Today, the 16th (Saturday), due to the influence of a front extending near the southern coast of Honshu, a low pressure system moving through the Sea of ​​Japan, and cold air, clouds spread out in many places from the morning, and rain and snow fell in places.

Still, temperatures rose steadily in many places, and the highest temperatures by 3pm were Fukuoka 15.6°C, Osaka 21.0°C, Nagoya 16.5°C, Tokyo 21.1°C, Sendai 11.6°C, and Sapporo 0.4°C. From Kyushu to Tohoku, many places were higher than normal. However, in some places, such as Fukuoka and Osaka, observations were made immediately after the date changed, and in some places, such as Sapporo, the snow started to fall and then started to decline.

The Kanto region is also experiencing record-breaking warmth.

It was cloudy, raining, and snowing all over the country, but it was sunny across a wide area in the Kanto region. Warm winds from the south and plenty of sunshine caused temperatures to soar, reaching record-breaking temperatures, especially in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

The highest temperatures until 3:00 p.m. were 24.5°C in Yokohama City in Kanagawa Prefecture, 26.0°C in Ebina City, 26.2°C in Yokoshibahikari Town in Chiba Prefecture, 25.5°C in Ushiku in Ichihara City, and 25.2°C in Mobara City, which are the highest temperatures observed in December in both prefectures. In many places, the weather has become warmer than on record.

In addition, the temperature was 21.1℃ in central Tokyo, 20.2℃ in Saitama, 18.8℃ in Utsunomiya, 17.7℃ in Mito, and 19.1℃ in Maebashi, about 10℃ above normal.

Tomorrow will change completely, it will be cold in the middle of winter

Tomorrow, the 17th (Sunday), strong cold air will flow into the vicinity of Japan, and the temperature will drastically change from today and drop sharply.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the single digits except for Tokyo and Naha. From Tohoku to Kyushu and Okinawa, there is a large difference in temperature from today, and from Hokuriku to Kyushu, most places are likely to be more than 10 degrees Celsius colder. Please take proper measures against the cold and try to manage your physical condition. Tokyo is predicted to be 14 degrees Celsius, which is still high compared to normal, but it will be 7 degrees lower than today, and with a northerly wind blowing, it may feel colder than the numbers indicate. Please be careful when choosing clothing.

Latest articles (weather forecaster)

Related Links