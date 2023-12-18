Summons Maxime Meiland sent to court on Monday | Stars

#Summons #Maxime #Meiland #court #Monday #Stars

The summons to bring Maxime Meiland to court for libel and/or slander will be sent to the court in The Hague on Monday. Peter Schouten, the lawyer of the man accused of rape by Meiland in her biography, informed the ANP.

Schouten also says that his client did not use the cooling-off period provided for withdrawing a tax return, making a summons the logical next step. “And the charges lie with the criminal investigation department,” Schouten also says. “But that does not mean that the police will investigate, that is up to them.”

In the biography, which was published this spring, Meiland had the rape recorded by writer Jan Dijkgraaf. However, according to the man in question, who is not mentioned by name in the book, not a word of it is true. The man also indicated that he would be bothered by the accusation, because he believes it can be traced back to him, he recently told Privé.

The fact that the summons has been issued means that Maxime Meiland has not used the opportunity to start a mediation process. According to Schouten, this could possibly have prevented going to court. It was previously announced that Maxime Meiland has hired victim advocate Sébas Diekstra. It is not yet clear what exactly his role is in this case. He stated that he did not wish to comment on the matter at this time.

