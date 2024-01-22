sun, beach and… lower rate of respiratory infections

#sun #beach #and.. #rate #respiratory #infections

Las respiratory infections as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (VRS) are typical of the autumn-winter period. They begin to proliferate as soon as they begin to lower temperatures. For this reason, it sometimes happens that in the north of the Peninsula there is a high incidence of acute respiratory infections (ARIs) and Malaga, due to its mild climate, continues to have low rates since the cold has not yet set in.

So the province, apart from Sun and beachhas temperatures that usually cause these viruses to begin to circulate later than in other areas of the country where it is colder. In addition, they influence them to proliferate less.

It is no coincidence that, according to the latest data from the Health Administration corresponding to the first week of the year, in Spain the rate is 935.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsin Andalusia is located in 459,0 and in Malaga – where it is less cold than in other provinces of the autonomous community – it is 369,2. In fact, the territory of Malaga had been the one with the lowest incidence in the region for several weeks. Now it is in second place.

The SAS vaccinates without an appointment every day since this past Monday, January 15, in front of the gripehe Covid-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (VRS) to target groups in all health centers. These groups include flu and Covidamong others, people over 60 years of age, population with chronic pathologies, health and socio-health personnel, pregnant women, members of security forces and bodies, cohabitants with a population at risk and smokers.

Furthermore, there are also childhood flu vaccination for children from six to 59 months. About him respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – the main cause of bronchiolitis – this immunization is administered, fundamentally, to children born between April and September 2023 and newborns from October of last year until the end of the campaign.