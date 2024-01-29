#Sunlight #revives #failed #Japanese #lunar #lander #Tech

By Tim Wijkman-van Aalst

Jan 29, 2024 at 1:32 PM Update: a minute ago

The Japanese space agency JAXA has regained contact with the lunar lander SLIM. The space probe landed on the moon earlier this month, but something went wrong with the solar panels. As a result, Japan lost contact with the probe shortly after landing.

Due to a problem, JAXA was unable to point the lunar lander’s solar panels at the sun. As a result, the space probe received no energy. Because the battery could only power the spacecraft for a few hours, contact was lost shortly after landing.

But because the position of the sun has changed where the lunar lander landed, the solar panels now generate sufficient electricity. JAXA has thus been able to restore contact with the lunar lander.

Japan will now try to read as much research data as possible that the lunar lander has collected. There is not much time for that, because at the end of this month the moon night falls where the probe landed.

The lunar night at the landing site lasts about fourteen Earth days. During that period, the solar panels do not generate any energy. In addition, it will be extremely cold. JAXA expects that the probe will not survive those extreme conditions.

New landing technology for lunar landers

The main purpose of the SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) is to test new technology for landing. During the landing, SLIM had to spot craters and dangerous rocks on the moon’s surface using automatic recognition.

Based on this automatic recognition, the probe determined where it was and had to adjust itself if necessary. According to JAXA, this has been achieved.

The lunar lander landed just 55 meters from its target. In previous moon landings, spacecraft sometimes landed miles from the planned landing site.

Research on the lunar surface

In addition to the new navigation technology for moon landings, the SLIM has instruments on board to conduct research on the moon’s surface. The lunar lander uses a camera to examine rocks around the crater where it landed.

In addition, there were reconnaissance vehicles on board that were to explore the terrain. These vehicles successfully broke free just before landing, JAXA previously announced.

The SLIM space voyage is Japan’s first mission to the moon’s surface. The country previously placed two satellites in orbit around the moon. In addition to Japan, the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India have also successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon.

Japanese landing technology could help in future missions to the moon. Lunar landers do not necessarily have to go to flat areas without dangers, but they can also visit the moon’s hills and craters. In this way, lunar landers can reach places where more traces of water may be found.