Sunny day around zero degrees and yellow alert for slippery conditions on the roads: here is the weather forecast for this Friday

After the morning gray weather dissipates, the weather will be sunny to end the week. The maximums will be between -3 degrees in the Ardennes and +4 degrees on the coast.

This morning, the day will start with cold weather and freezing fog in places. Then, the weather will be very bright in most regions, even if the grayness could be more persistent in the Ardennes. The maxima will be between 0 and -3 degrees south of the Sambre-et-Meuse furrow, around 0 to -1 degree in the center and between +1 and +4 degrees in the northwest, under a weak to moderate wind. from west to southwest.

Most of Belgium, with the exception of the Coast, is still on yellow alert for slippery conditions until 1:00 p.m. due to patches of ice or hard snow on the roads. The fog may also freeze in some places.

Both the federal police and the Flemish traffic agency (Agentschap Wegen en Verkeer, AWV) are warning road users on Friday of slippery conditions on the roads due to patches of ice and hard snow.

Although the road alert phase ended on Thursday midday, increased vigilance is still required in Wallonia due to winter conditions. However, no major traffic jams were reported at 7 a.m. Friday.

It is recommended to follow the trafiroutes.wallonie.be and inforoutes.be sites to find out about the traffic situation.

The Flemish traffic agency, for its part, once again called on road users to exercise caution, whether on the road or on cycle paths. Roads are particularly slippery in the provinces of East and West Flanders.

