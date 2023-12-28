Super antitrust fine for Easy Restructuring and Renovars

#Super #antitrust #fine #Easy #Restructuring #Renovars

Antitrust fine of 4.5 million a Easy to Renovate and Renovars for unfair and deceptive commercial practices in the construction renovation of residential properties. The Authority announced this, explaining that the companies had spread false reviews online. “Furthermore – we read – it emerged that in some cases they applied a hidden cost in the case of VAT reduced to 10%, instead of 22%”.

The provision, explains the Competition Authority, concerns, first of all, the dissemination – on the online review platforms Trustpilot and Opinioni.it – ​​of positive judgments which are not authentic because they can be traced back to the collaborators of Facile Ristrutturare, and of the “98% satisfied customers” message, false result to accredit a higher level of customer satisfaction than the real one in relation to the services offered.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Facile Ristrutturare applies a hidden cost to consumers in the case of reduced VAT at 10%, instead of 22%, when the finishing materials for renovations are purchased by them through Facile Ristrutturare and at its supplier partners.

According to the Authority, Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars violated articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code for the online dissemination of inauthentic reviews and false data on the percentage of customers satisfied with the services offered and for failure to control the activity of its collaborators. Furthermore, the application of a hidden cost in the case of purchasing materials for renovations through Facile Ristrutturare with reduced VAT, in addition to being contrary to professional diligence, can mislead consumers regarding the price of finishing materials for renovation and/or on how it is calculated. Furthermore, it is a significant cost item for the consumer’s economic choice.

