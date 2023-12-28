Super antitrust fine for Easy Restructuring and Renovars

#Super #antitrust #fine #Easy #Restructuring #Renovars

Antitrust fine of 4.5 million a Easy to Renovate and Renovars for unfair and deceptive commercial practices in the construction renovation of residential properties. The Authority announced this, explaining that the companies had spread false reviews online. “Furthermore – we read – it emerged that in some cases they applied a hidden cost in the case of VAT reduced to 10%, instead of 22%”.

The provision, explains the Competition Authority, concerns, first of all, the dissemination – on the online review platforms Trustpilot and Opinioni.it – ​​of positive judgments which are not authentic because they can be traced back to the collaborators of Facile Ristrutturare, and of the “98% satisfied customers” message, false result to accredit a higher level of customer satisfaction than the real one in relation to the services offered.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Facile Ristrutturare applies a hidden cost to consumers in the case of reduced VAT at 10%, instead of 22%, when the finishing materials for renovations are purchased by them through Facile Ristrutturare and at its supplier partners.

According to the Authority, Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars violated articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code for the online dissemination of inauthentic reviews and false data on the percentage of customers satisfied with the services offered and for failure to control the activity of its collaborators. Furthermore, the application of a hidden cost in the case of purchasing materials for renovations through Facile Ristrutturare with reduced VAT, in addition to being contrary to professional diligence, can mislead consumers regarding the price of finishing materials for renovation and/or on how it is calculated. Furthermore, it is a significant cost item for the consumer’s economic choice.

Also Read:  La manovra 2024 / Fringe benefits

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Overview study: AI improves detection of intestinal polyps – ICT&health
Overview study: AI improves detection of intestinal polyps – ICT&health
Posted on
Three dogs were abandoned in Fei’e Mountain and cried for help. It was revealed that someone was illegally raising unneutered fighting dogs.
Three dogs were abandoned in Fei’e Mountain and cried for help. It was revealed that someone was illegally raising unneutered fighting dogs.
Posted on
Serious incident in the Black Sea: a ship ran into a Russian mine
Serious incident in the Black Sea: a ship ran into a Russian mine
Posted on
There is a storm in fireworks stores, despite lighting bans | Economy
There is a storm in fireworks stores, despite lighting bans | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News