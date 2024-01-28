Super Bowl 2024: dates, when it is, times and who performs at the NFL final halftime show

#Super #Bowl #dates #times #performs #NFL #final #halftime #show

This January 28, the Conference Finals will be played, in the American Conference the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium; while on the other front the Detroit Lions will seek the feat on their visit to Levi’s Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers for the National Conference crown.

The four teams will risk their lives to reach the long-awaited ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, at the moment the big favorites to reach Las Vegas are precisely the two teams that finished as first seeds in each Conference: Ravens (AFC) and 49ers (NFC) .

Date and time of Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada; It will precisely be the first Super Bowl to be played in that state.

The broadcast will begin at 5:30 pm Eastern Time; 4:40 central Mexico time.

How and where to watch Super Bowl LVIII 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ in the United States; For Mexico and Latin America it can be enjoyed on the pay TV channels ESPN, Fox Sports and on an open signal on Canal 5 and Tv Azteca, the latter two only for Mexico.

In addition, this year it will be broadcast in two formats in the USA: The first in traditional format on CBS and the commitment of a second version focused on children’s audiences with Nickelodeon’s ‘Slime’, so you can see SpongeBob SquarePants and company on the sign.

On our as.com platform we will bring you minute by minute of all the actions in the race to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Usher, at the Halftime Show

From the beginning of the Super Bowl there will be great guests: Initially the national anthem will be sung by country star Reba McEntire.

Joining the Halftime Show will be R&B legend Usher, who will headline Apple Music’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Usher had previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ performance at Super Bowl XLV.