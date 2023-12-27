Super discount for this Dacia: if you buy it at the end of the year you will get two more gifts

#Super #discount #Dacia #buy #year #gifts

Unmissable offer for all those who intend to switch to Dacia. A promotion that will expire in just a few days.

The brand has been around for several years now Dacia has seriously begun to be part of the Italian automotive market, with an entry as a true outsider. The Romanian car manufacturer had entry into the holding on its side Renaultan extra advantage to get noticed in Western countries.

The Dacia Sandero on offer until the end of the year (Ansa) – Derapate.it

The strong point of the designer car Dacia it is the one relating to low costs, especially for the sale of B and C segment cars, which other brands instead price at very expensive prices. Compact vehicles, with a simple but sporty design, but above all comfortable to drive, as mentioned at lower than average prices.

The advice is also to view, on the official Dacia website, promotions and offers that the Romanian company brings out from time to time, so as to benefit new customers and those who are intrigued by the idea of ​​relying on this type of SUV for their private mobility.

Super Dacia offer: discount and double gift until December 31st

Right on the portal Dacia.it you can come across the brand’s latest big promotion, which concerns one of the most popular models of the house. That is, the Dacia Sanderothe B-segment car that is produced in Romania at the Mioveni plant.

The car in question is one Dacia Sandero Streetway, equipped with both petrol and LPG fuel, complete with rear parking sensors and latest generation displays. To purchase it, one is offered installments starting from 119 euros per month, in addition to an initial down payment of around 4,000 euros. The final price is less than 18 thousand eurosan excellent condition for a compact and spacious car like the Sandero.

The promotion on the Dacia Sandero Streetwaay (photo dacia.com) – Derapate.it

In addition to the discounted price, those who purchase the Sandero Streetway by December 31st next person can also secure two gifts that Dacia offers to new customers. That is to say 3 year maintenance packagefor any eventuality on the road, as well as 3 years of basic insurance for the same car. Two precious options that will make the purchase even more interesting and easier.

Derived from the previous one Dacia Logan, the Sandero is produced by Renault and has quickly become, together with its ‘sister’ Dacia Duster, one of the strong points of this brand on the market. Just think about last year the Sandero was the third most registered car in Italywith an average of 2,400 registrations per month.