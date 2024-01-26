Super League team is close to completing the transfer of Umut Bozok – Last Minute Sports News

#Super #League #team #close #completing #transfer #Umut #Bozok #Minute #Sports #News

Korkmaz told journalists at the meeting held at Konya Metropolitan Stadium that they spent a lot of time on transfer studies.

Explaining that they met with Umut Bozok from Trabzonspor, Korkmaz said: “We met with Umut and his manager. Umut also received an offer from Europe. We did not offer Umut the money mentioned in the media. I said to Umut, ‘We are paying a transfer fee to your club for you, no one will pay this. Let’s solve this problem.’ The player is considering this offer.” he said.

Korkmaz stated that they agreed with five players in the interim transfer and emphasized that they were more meticulous in the transfer of strikers.

Explaining that the conditions in the transfer were difficult for them, Korkmaz said:

“We are currently working on finding the right player. We will part ways with some of the players on the team. Boateng is a player we have followed before and whose abilities we trust. The coach does not give the player a chance without training. The league has just ended in the country the player comes from. The coach also wants to write the player to the squad while he is ready. Muhammet Demir started working with the team for about 1 month. It will be ready in two weeks. He stated that he would not sell Ömer Ali Şahiner and Serdar Gürler to the club.“

At the meeting, 2nd President Adem Bulut and Press Spokesperson Yunus Derebağ also answered the questions.