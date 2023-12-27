Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Developers talk about removing the timer in an interview – ntower

#Super #Mario #Bros #Developers #talk #removing #timer #interview #ntower

Famitsu: One of the most important changes to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder rules was that, for the first time, aspects such as time limits and game scores were no longer displayed. I was surprised that things I had taken for granted fell away. Changing these things was a big decision though, wasn’t it?

Shiro Mouri: It wasn’t exactly a big decision but I think it was necessary to create new things and evolve. It’s been eleven years since an all-new Super Mario Bros. was created, so we’ve reviewed all the previous rules.

At one point there were even comments that we should change the flagpole. So we really rethought everything from the ground up. The flagpole remained as a suitable objective for multiplayer, but things like the time limit and score, as well as other things like jumping on enemies underwater or returning to the world map after failing a level, were considerations of the usual structure. Ultimately we said: “If we start from scratch, that’s the right way to go”. So our decisions ultimately came one piece at a time.

Takashi Tezuka: The development team consists not only of employees who have been involved with Super Mario for a long time, but also of many employees who are joining us for the first time. These people have spent a lot of time discussing what kind of Mario game they would like to see as a player. Even if it was about the way 2D Mario has been developed so far or things that seemed important to us. This time we made one change at a time to see what could be changed.

Famitsu: I understand. Although, for example, the time limit to complete the course in a certain time was a constant from the first “Super Mario Bros.” game. I always thought that this game premise was a rule of these games. But after carefully reviewing everything, were you able to think through all the elements of the game?

Shiro Mouri: That’s right. As for the time limits, some of the miracle effects on the tracks have a time limit, so having two levels of timers became a problem. When discussing what to do, the question came up not only among the new employees as to whether we even needed a timer.

We asked the staff to play the game in this state and hear their opinions. However, removing the time limit did not cause players to start exploring without worrying about time; after all, the purpose of the goal has not changed. I just felt like there was more time available to do what I wanted. So the purpose of the goal was retained and we came to the conclusion that we no longer needed a time limit.