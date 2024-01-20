Super Strange Requests from Moneyed Guests at Dubai Luxury Hotels Revealed

#Super #Strange #Requests #Moneyed #Guests #Dubai #Luxury #Hotels #Revealed

Jakarta

The head of guest services at luxury hotels in Dubai has revealed unusual requests from wealthy guests. Anything?

A number of luxury hotel employees tell stories about their experiences serving wealthy guests. They are often left shaking their heads at the requests of these super rich guests.

Roger Geadah, head of guest services at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, conveyed the strange requests of the ‘sultan’s’ guests. This hotel is not a joke hotel. The Burh Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai won the title of Travel and Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel to Elite Traveler’s World’s Finest Suites, is one of the hotels that competes with moneyed guests from all over the world.

Reporting from Business Insider, Saturday (20/1/2024), Geadah said he had experience receiving rich guests who checked in at midnight. At that time, the guest asked to be brought in clothes from famous designers with custom cuts and at the same time delivered to his room.

“We went looking for clothes at Dubai Mall after the mall closed,” said Geadah.

“Most of the shops were closed, but we managed to get one and deliver the clothes at 2am,” he added.

This is still considered an ordinary request. There are also crazier guests. The guest asked for a proposal in the desert in Dubai with a ring delivered by an eagle in a hot air balloon.

There was also another proposal request from a guest which was no less luxurious. He asked for a drone to be provided and flown it towards the cruise ship. The drone was strung together to say, “Will you marry me?”

He also made plans for an exclusive service that only had the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Among them, stargazing on the hotel helipad.

This is different from the experience of Harold Abonitalla, head of guest services at Habtoor Palace Dubai. He said he once received a guest request that he considered the most challenging request in his 14 years working at the hotel.

He said the request came from a Qatari sheikh. He wanted to gift his wife a Rolls Royce Ghost. The car should be available the next evening.

The problem is that the request was granted on Thursday evening. He remembers very well that the incident occurred in 2012. Because Friday is a holy day in Dubai, most shops and services were closed.

Without wasting any time, he ran to the Rolls Royce showroom that same evening. Exactly at 20.00 he was able to get the car.

The problem wasn’t over yet, how could he transport the vehicle worth USD 300,000 (Rp. 4.7 billion) 643 km the next day?

Luckily, a solution was quickly found. He got a plane that could carry cars, but the cost was 350 thousand dirhams or almost IDR 1.5 billion.

“There’s no need to talk about rates, I’ll pay,” said Abonitalla, imitating the sheikh.

