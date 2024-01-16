Superbonus 110, extraordinary Sal among the modification hypotheses. The amnesty and the limits for the discount on the invoice have been confirmed

#Superbonus #extraordinary #Sal #among #modification #hypotheses #amnesty #limits #discount #invoice #confirmed

There are around 40 thousand “unfinished” construction sites, the condominiums that may not be able to complete the work due to the superbonus by 110 percent. The work to be completed, according to estimates drawn up by ANCE based on the latest data from ENEA and the Ministry of the Environment, would have a value of 10 billion euros. According to the same estimates, around 350 thousand families would be involved. The discussion on the decree from the end of last year which definitively put an end to the 110 percent bonus will come to life today. We will begin with a round of hearings in the Finance Committee, at the end of which the parliamentarians’ amendments will be presented. However, Treasury’s intention is to lock down the provision, trying to curb any possibility of costly modifications to the provision.

