Superbonus: the dissenting condominium owner cannot avoid the expense

I am the owner of a warehouse located in the basement of a condominium, a building with 5 owners, 4 of whom have an apartment, and I, in fact, this unheated room that I use as a warehouse for my business.

It was discussed at the meeting about carrying out a thermal insulation intervention, taking advantage of the Superbonus. I immediately called myself out, because we are out of time for the discount on the invoice and I don’t have all this money to advance for a tax saving which, among other things, I’m not entitled to, given that my warehouse is not heated and the Superbonus it only applies to properties already heated before the works.

I was the only one who voted against it and the work began. Now I have received the payment note for my share, but I have already communicated that I do not have to pay anything because the work does not affect my place and even if I had to, the Superbonus law says that the resolutions are valid “provided that the condominium owners to whom the costs are charged express a favorable opinion”, which I did not do.

How can I assert my reasons and oppose this expense?

The expert answers: superbonus and condominiums

The condominium members’ meeting is the “place” where each member of the group can express their will. Legally, however, what results from the assembly is the manifestation of a collective will, contained in the resolutions that are valid, or adopted according to the majorities established by the Civil Code based on the cases. In most situations, a majority is needed to decide on the execution of works, but this measure is reduced by Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) when it comes to Superbonus jobs.

In general, every opinion counts, but when the assembly makes a decision in compliance with the law, those who voted against have no tools to assert any rights, since the common will surpasses that of the individual. The kind reader is certainly in an unpleasant situation, but from reading the question he appears to be in a context in which the assembly has moved correctly, with the consequence that he can only agree to pay what is asked of him.

The (understandable) complaints derive from some misunderstandings of the legislation. First of all, although it is true that unheated rooms cannot access the Superbonus, it must be remembered that the external casing is equally a common part of the condominium building, subject to the rules set out in art. 119, paragraph 9-bis, of the Relaunch Decree. Then, the regulatory step cited by the reader, on a superficial reading, actually seems to require that whoever is called upon to pay for the Superbonus works must express their consent at the meeting, but as we will see, a more careful reading explains that this is a very narrow exception, which does not apply to the case presented.

Finally, the fact that the works do not directly concern the premises owned by the reader does not mean that he does not have to contribute his share to a common expense, which affects the building as a whole, as confirmed already in 2021 by a order of the Supreme Court, n. 10371.

The majorities expected for the Superbonus

The art. regulates how a condominium resolution approving interventions that can be facilitated through Superbonus must be validly adopted. 119, co. 9-bis. This, in detail, provides that “the resolutions of the condominium assembly having as their object the approval of the interventions referred to in this article and any financing aimed at the same, as well as the acceptance of the option for the transfer or discount referred to in article 121, are valid if approved with a number of votes that represents the majority of those present and at least one third of the value of the building”.

In summary, therefore, reference must be made to art. 1136 CC, which regulates the constitution of the assembly and validity of the resolutions. The principle expressed by this rule makes the validity of resolutions dependent on the approval of a number of votes “who represents the majority of those present and at least half of the value of the building” (co. 2). However, DL 34/2020 applies a special rule in the case of Superbonus, which lowers the quorum to one third. Consequently, in theory even a minority in absolute terms (34%) can impose its will on the entire condominium structure.

In the case presented, it appears that 4/5 of the condominium expressed a positive opinion for the completion of the works, so that a vote against cannot in any way constitute an element from which the escape from the obligation to pay the fee arises.

The case of bearing the costs only for some condominium owners

The aforementioned co. 9-bis of the art. 119 of Legislative Decree 34/2020 then proceeds by providing for a very specific case, in which actually (as the kind reader mentions in the question) it is exceptionally necessary that the consent of whoever will have to pay for the expense is needed to consider the resolution valid.

The second sentence of the provision, that is, provides that “the resolutions of the condominium assembly, having as their object the attribution to one or more condominiums of the entire expense relating to the approved intervention, are valid if approved with the same methods referred to in the previous period and provided that the condominiums to whom the expenses are charged express a favorable opinion”. The reader, not being a technician, wrongly believed that this rule could exempt him from payment, having expressed a negative vote. Yet, if we analyze the provision carefully, we note that this rules the (remote) case in which only some condominium owners bear all the costs for efficiency works.

Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case for the reader, and since the expense is arranged in relation to work to be carried out on a common part, he will have to contribute, even if his opinion remains against the intervention.

Even the underground rooms benefit from the insulation

Another issue raised in the question concerns the alleged non-inherence of the works with respect to the premises owned by the dissenting condominium owner. He claims, among other things, that the thermal insulation will not benefit his warehouse. This is probably because, since this room is underground, the coat will be placed on the surface of the building without directly affecting the energy performance of the warehouse.

The Court of Cassation expressed its opinion on the matter with order no. 10371/2023. In the case dealt with by the Supreme Court, two condominium owners opposed the payment of the costs due for the construction of a thermal insulation, precisely because this would not have affected the real estate units they owned. However, the judge orders them to pay. In particular, we read in the motivation, this depends on the fact that “in terms of condominiums in buildings, the works, systems or artefacts which, such as the “thermal coat” superimposed on the external walls of the building, are aimed at insulating the building for the purpose of protection from thermal agents, must be included among those intended to the common benefit and enjoyed by the entire condominium community, including the owners of the ground premises”.

In short, the coat, even if it does not cover the wall of the room exclusively owned by the individual condominium owner because it is underground, is not a part intended for the service of the condominium owners to a different extent, not excluding any of them from their enjoyment. “Can’t do it”concludes the Court of Cassation, “that, where the construction of the thermal insulation is decided by the assembly, art. 1123, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code, for which the expenses are borne by all condominium owners in proportion to the value of each individual’s property”.

By Cristian Angeli

engineer, consultant on subsidized housing and litigation

www.cristianangeli.it