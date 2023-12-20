Superlight materials could be the key to future terahertz technology

#Superlight #materials #key #future #terahertz #technology

High-frequency terahertz waves have great potential to replace X-ray examinations in the future and be used in space research, among other things. Researchers at Linköping University have, in a study published in Advanced Science, demonstrated that the transmittance of terahertz radiation through an airgel made of cellulose and a conducting polymer can be controlled. An important feature to be able to unlock more uses for terahertz waves.

The terahertz range is the wavelengths that lie between microwaves and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum and have a very high frequency. Thanks to that, many researchers believe that terahertz waves have great potential for use in, among other things, space research, security technology and communication systems. In medical imaging, it can be an interesting substitute for X-ray examinations in that the waves can pass through most non-conductive materials without damaging any tissue.

But there are a number of technological hurdles before terahertz signals can be used on a broad front. Among other things, it is difficult to create terahertz radiation efficiently. Materials are also needed that can receive and adjust the permeability of the terahertz waves.

Now researchers at Linköping University have developed a material whose absorption of terahertz signals can be switched on and off through a redox reaction. The material is an airgel, which is one of the world’s lightest solid materials.

– It’s like an adjustable filter for terahertz waves. In one position the electromagnetic signal will not be absorbed and in the other position it can. That property can be useful for long-range signals such as from space or radar signals, says Shangzhi Chen, postdoctoral fellow at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, LOE, at Linköping University.

The Linköping researchers used a conducting polymer, PEDOT:PSS, and cellulose to create their airgel. They have also designed the airgel with outdoor applications in mind. It is both water-repellent (hydrophobic) and can be frosted off with the help of the sun’s heat.

Conductive polymers have many advantages compared to other materials used to create adjustable materials. Among other things, they are biocompatible, durable and have a great ability to be adjusted. The controllability comes from the ability to change the charge density in the material. The big advantage of cellulose is the relatively cheap production cost compared to other similar materials and that it is a renewable material, which is a key for sustainable applications.

– The transmittance of terahertz waves within a wide frequency range could be regulated from between about 13% and 91% with our material, which is a very high tunability, says Chaoyang Kuang, postdoctoral researcher at LOE.

The study was financed, among other things, by the Swedish Research Council, the Foundation for Strategic Research, the Foundation for the Internationalization of Higher Education and Research, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Wallenberg Wood Science Center and via the Swedish government’s strategic investment in new functional materials, AFM, at Linköping University.

The article: Switchable Broadband Terahertz Absorbers Based on Conducting Polymer-Cellulose Aerogels; Chaoyang Kuang, Shangzhi Chen, Min Luo, Qilun Zhang, Xiao Sun, Shaobo Han, Qingqing Wang, Vallery Stanishev, Vanya Darakchieva, Reverant Crispin, Mats Fahlman, Dan Zhao, Qiye Wen , Magnus P. Jonsson; Advanced Sciencepublished online 23 November 2023. DOI: 10.1002/advs.202305898

Fact: The terahertz range is the wavelengths that lie between microwaves and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum. The waves have a width of between 0.1 and 1 millimeter and the frequency is as low as 0.3 terahertz and as high as 30 terahertz. 1 terahertz means that 1000 billion waves are sent or received in one second.

Contact

Shangzhi Chen, postdoktor, [email protected], 011-36 34 90

Chaoyang Kuang, postdoktor, [email protected], 011-36 34 67

Magnus Jonsson, professor, [email protected], 011-36 34 03

The press release sent by:

Anders Törneholm

Press contact, Linköping University

013-28 68 39

[email protected]

Do you want more news from Linköping University? Through the newsletter “Research and society – news from Linköping University” you get to know the latest in research and collaboration at Linköping University. Subscribe here

Tags: