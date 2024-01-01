Supermarket customer “momentarily faints” when looking at the shelf

#Supermarket #customer #momentarily #faints #shelf

In a supermarket, a customer makes a shocking observation: Extremely high sausage prices are causing wild speculation on the Reddit platform.

Munich – Steady price increases in supermarkets are now almost the order of the day. An image recently surfaced on Reddit, the social network and discussion forum, that is stirring up feelings. An alert customer posted the image on a subreddit called “r/shrinklation” and then “blacked out briefly,” as he writes himself.

The supermarket discounter Netto recently garnered sympathy when it came to price increases, as it decided to point out price increases instead of sweeping them under the carpet.

Sausage prices shock supermarket customers and hundreds of Reddit users

The image, which has sparked numerous reactions from Reddit users, shows the price tag in the refrigerated section of a supermarket, where meat prices appear to have risen by a surprising amount. It’s not the first time that a customer on Reddit has been annoyed about the high price of meat; a receipt with a high price for salami has already caused displeasure.

A small but crucial detail caught the attention of users: Instead of the expected 2.50 to 2.95 euros, the supermarket customer found a fairly expensive price range of 18.90 to 25.90 euros for various types of sausage.

Sensational prices in the supermarket sausage aisle are discussed on Reddit

The image spread through the community and sparked numerous speculations and discussions. While some Redditors celebrated the alleged mistake as a humorous glitch and called it “stumplation,” other Reddit users find the price of animal products completely reasonable.

Meat should therefore finally cost what it is really worth, which could significantly improve the standard of animal husbandry. “If people saw how the meat was produced, they would faint too,” said one Redditor.

Price shock on Reddit: Is this an oversight or the new food inflation?

If you take a closer look at the picture, it becomes clear that the price per kilo is identical to the price shown, which is usually based on the packaging. Whether this was actually an unintentional error remains unclear.

Some users are already asking people to purchase the supposed luxury sausages locally and test whether they justify the astronomical price. The incident is likely to further inflame the supermarket dispute over what prices consumers should expect at the checkout or on the shelf. (cg)