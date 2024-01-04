Supermarket staff about theft: ‘Walking out with coats and bags full’ | Based on NUjij

#Supermarket #staff #theft #Walking #coats #bags #full #Based #NUjij

Supermarkets are seeing an increase in the number of thefts, it became apparent on Wednesday. On our response platform NUjij, some readers said that they do not always pay for all groceries properly. But what do store employees notice about shoplifting?

Store employees Remco, Désiré and Anna* are seeing more and more thefts and attempted thefts. And these are accompanied by aggression, all three say. “You have to pay close attention to your words when you address someone,” says Remco.

Thief starts sprinting

There is no self-scanning system in the store where Remco works. Yet he sees more and more theft. “Customers just run out with coats and bags full. For example, there was a customer who walked out with a bag of groceries. When we spoke to him about it, he started a sprint.”

Remco sometimes doubts whether he should run after the customer. “That depends on the customer and the moment. I have had someone become very aggressive. Then I let it go, because I didn’t think it was worth it.”

Cashier Désiré sees that thieves are becoming more and more creative. “For example, I recently had a customer who was trying to store groceries. He had placed a bag of carrots on two large packs of kitchen roll. What turned out? There were all kinds of small products hidden between the packs of kitchen roll.”

What kind of things are being stolen? “I mainly see that it concerns expensive products, such as meat, wine and sushi,” says Désiré.

Aggression at the self-checkouts

To prevent theft, supermarkets take various measures. For example, there are random checks at the self-checkout points. Anna has been working at the self-checkouts for a long time and she and her colleagues often have to deal with aggressive customers.

“During a random check, people often react with irritation or anger. Customers often say something like: ‘Did they pick me through a camera?’ “Gosh, for just a few products?” Or: ‘I’m in a hurry, so can you hurry?'”

The opposite also happens. “Some customers act as if you don’t exist,” says Anna. “Even when you’re very friendly. It makes you doubt yourself.”

Remco tries to prevent theft. “If I suspect that someone is stealing, I speak to the customer in the store. I know that if I arrest someone, customers will not want to cooperate or become aggressive. That takes a lot of time and also causes unpleasant experiences for colleagues.”

Two shopping bags full

Anna also carries out bag checks during the self-scan. “I saw that a customer had two large shopping bags and had only paid for one product. After asking several times, I was only allowed to look inside the bags. Then I saw that the bags contained more than 200 euros worth of groceries. The customer said that it was from another store, but had no receipt or statement.”

The atmosphere soon changed. “According to the customer, I was bad at my job and I couldn’t bear to ask her this. She got very angry and walked away screaming without her ‘paid’ groceries.”

Anna does not see every mistake in a sample as a theft. “I know that customers are people too and sometimes make mistakes. I am the same way. I am relaxed about that. I think it is a shame that customers react very irritated during a check or sample, because that is not how I mean it.”

Own fault?

Désiré cannot understand why customers steal. “It disgusts me that customers give reasons such as: ‘Everything is more expensive’ or: ‘Supermarkets earn enough anyway’. It remains wrong and is theft!” Theft is also useless, she says. “Ultimately it ends up on your own plate, because supermarkets then have to take extra measures, for example through more checks.” Or higher prices for groceries, which Jumbo is already warning about.

*Anna is a fictitious name. Her real name is known to our editors. None of the three interviewees wanted to work for NU.nl. in the picture.

