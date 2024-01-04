Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy

#Supermarkets #fully #include #soft #drink #tax #price #cola #oat #milk #Economy

Jan 4, 2024 at 12:01 Update: 2 hours ago

In the new year there will be a higher tax on soft drinks, which also applies to juices and oat milk, for example. Supermarkets pass on the tax increase almost in full, so you pay 15 to 25 cents more for each pack of drinks.

To discourage soft drinks, the government has decided to increase the consumption tax on all types of drinks by 17 cents per liter or more than 25 cents per 1.5 liters.

Only water and dairy products are excluded. And although the tax should discourage sugary drinks, it also applies to, for example, sugar-free oat milk and not to sugary milk products such as chocolate milk. There was a lot of discussion about the logic of this in 2023.

According to a spokesperson for Albert Heijn, the supermarket has not passed on all price increases and sometimes rounded them off to the customer’s advantage. But an inventory by NU.nl (which does not include discount promotions) shows that the tax is usually passed on in full.

Sometimes there is an additional price increase. This is often the case at Jumbo. According to PLUS, it can sometimes take a while before all price adjustments have been implemented.

Coke and apple juice more expensive

After New Year’s Eve, a bottle of Coca-Cola or Pepsi Cola is approximately 25 cents more expensive at three major supermarkets, exactly the tax increase for 1.5 liters. For example, at Jumbo you pay 2.94 euros for Coca-Cola, 28 cents more than at the beginning of December. Only at Albert Heijn have they kept the price of 2.69 euros the same. Pepsi has become 26 cents more expensive there.

A 1.5 liter pack of green iced tea from Lipton rose by 24 cents in price at Albert Heijn, but Jumbo charges 2.94 euros even 65 cents more than at the beginning of December.

Apple juice and orange juice from Appelsientje are also priced higher due to the tax increase. But at Jumbo, prices of the liter packs rose extra fast. In January, the supermarket charges 39 cents more for apple juice and 41 cents more for orange juice. Price increases at Albert Heijn are smaller (20 and 30 cents). With PLUS, only the 17 cents tax is added.

Higher prices for oat milk and non-alcoholic beer

Then the oat milk that was the subject of much controversy: private label variants from Albert Heijn and PLUS will become 16 cents more expensive and will cost 1.55 euros in January. Jumbo charges 1.75 euros (19 cents more). For Oatly oat milk, Jumbo adds 22 cents and the price remains the same at Albert Heijn.

The new consumer tax also applies to non-alcoholic beer. Until Tuesday, a six-pack of Heineken 0.0 cost the same as in December (33.7 cents extra tax), but on Wednesday Albert Heijn and Jumbo still increased their price. At Albert Heijn you pay 34 cents more (6.19 euros) and at Jumbo 37 cents more (6.16 euros). PLUS still charges the same price at 5.85 euros.