Supermarkets open 25 and 26 December 2023 in Bologna

#Supermarkets #open #December #Bologna

Bologna, 24 December 2023 – It may happen that, at the last minute and with the table already set, There’s an ingredient missing in the kitchen crucial to complete the Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas lunch or Boxing Day lunch. Also for this reason, in fact, consult the opening times opening of supermarkets present in your area can prove to be a fundamental element for those who find themselves having to quickly find a solution to their unexpected situation. Even during holidays or days before holidays, in fact, some outlets they will keep the shutters up or, otherwise, they will follow different timetables from the canonical ones: for this reason too, it is always good to do some research first to better plan your expenses.

Supermarkets open on 24, 25 and 26 December 2023 in Bologna and its province

As for the points of sale long Son December 24th, Christmas Eve, the shops will be open from 7.30am to 8pmwhile they will remain closed on December 25th and 26th.

Il Carrefour Express in the door square Castiglione (in front of the entrance to the Margherita Gardens), which normally operates until 11.45pm every day, will be open on December 24th from 7am to 8pm, the Christmas day from 7am to 1.30pm and on December 26th from 7am to 11.45pm. The point of sale at Cross of Casalecchio (via Porrettana 49) will be open on December 24th from 9am to 8pm; on Christmas Day from 9am to 1pm; on Santo Stefano from 9am to 8pm.

Moving on to the points of sale instead Pam in the region, they will remain open on Christmas Eve from 8am to 8pmwhile they will close at Christmas: only some shops will remain open Saint Stephen such as the point of sale of via Marconi and via Zanardi in Bologna, from 9am to 7.30pm.

The sales points of Coop Alleanza 3.0 in Emilia Romagna, however, will lower the shutters on Christmas and Boxing Day, while they will remain open during the vigil con early closing at 7pm.

Standard hours on December 24th for stores Aldiwhich will instead close during Christmas day and they will reopen on Boxing Day following Sunday hours (9-21).

It didn’t end here. Shutters also lowered for sales points Lidlboth at Christmas and Boxing Day, while they will remain open during the vigil with different opening hours depending on the shops: it is therefore advisable to check according to the shop you are interested in.

Conad instead he will have some supermarkets open also on 25 and 26 December, but even in this case you will need to make sure that the one you want to go to is also valid.

The sales points Despar they will remain open during Christmas Eve and will remain closed, on the contrary, on December 25th: as regards Boxing Day, however, only some shops will keep their shutters up in Emilia-Romagna, such as the one in square of the Gold Medals o in via delle Armi in Bologna.