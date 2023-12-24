#Supermarkets #open #closed #Christmas #Eve #Christmas #Day #Boxing #Day

I supermarkets will remain open or closed il 24, 25 e December 26th? This is one of the most pressing questions that citizens try to find an answer to.

We know that the Christmas holidays are one of the most beautiful periods of the year, days in which you can sit at a long table with friends and relatives, spending the days playing bingo, telling each other old memories and preparing the famous family dinners and lunches.

It is also for this reason that many wonder whether i supermarkets will remain opensome because they fear having to rush to the shops at the last minute to buy the last ingredients, some because they would like their loved ones – the workers of those supermarkets – they also spent time with their family.

It is therefore important to give a clear and definitive answer to this Hamlet-like doubt. Below we will report the opening and closing times of the biggest brands of supermarkets. Here’s everything you need to know about supermarket opening hours at Christmas.

Supermarkets open or closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Natale is now upon us and it is useful to know what the supermarkets whether or not they will remain open during the Christmas holidays for final purchases. In fact, it must be kept in mind that each chain can decide whether to keep its points of sale open or not, and sometimes the opening hours of the same chain can vary based on the territories. For this reason, users are advised to always check the opening and opening times on the official websites of their point of sale, whether in large or small cities.

1) Esselunga

The chain’s stores will remain closed on public holidays, so the shutters will remain closed on 25 e December 26th e January 1, 2024. On Christmas Eve, however, the December 24th will remain open all sales points from 7.30am to 8pm

2) Pam

Also there Pam has decided to close for some public holidays: all stores will remain closed on 25th December e January 1st. The same is not true for the December 26th when some stores remain open. Openings also scheduled on 24 e December 31st. Since timetables may vary depending on the territory, we recommend consulting the timetables on the official website.

3) Carrefour

Non There are unambiguous indications for Carrefour: the chain’s stores will observe different opening hours during the holidays, the opening shifts in detail, depending on the regions and cities of reference, can be found on the official website of the supermarket chain

4) Conad

It will be a No stop for points of sale Conad on Christmas Eve: supermarkets will remain open from morning to evening the December 24th, although closing times may vary depending on the territory. There are no unique indications for the 25 e December 26th and this is because each supermarket is managed by individual cooperatives, independent in choosing their opening hours. For this reason we recommend going to conad.it under “shops and flyers” to find the opening hours.

5) Coop

I shop Coop they will remain open on the day of Christmas Eve while the 25, December 26th e January 1st they will be open only the points of sale in railway stations and in some tourist areas, with specific times. You can check the opening of a specific store from the official website

6) Lidl

The stores will also remain for Lidl closed on Christmas Day, the 25th Decemberwhile they will remain open il December 24th, on the occasion of the eve. However, there are no indications for December 26, where times may differ. As always, please refer to the times indicated on the site.

7) Aldi

Il December 24th all outlets will be open with the usual time. For Christmas Day, however, the 25th December will remain closed for the holiday day; while on the occasion of Saint StephenDecember 26, the shops will be open with theSunday hours. For New Year’s Eve, January 1st, the shutters will remain closed.

8) MD

They will also remain for MD stores open il December 24th from 8.00 to 19.00, although for stores located in shopping centers the hours may vary. They will be instead closed il 25 e December 26th. For details of each individual store you can consult the official website

9) Hyper

The Christmas Eve and the December 31st there are almost all the shops open with a timetable reducedwhile the shutters and shutters will remain closed a Natale e New Year’swhile on December 26th they will be active with the usual hours.

10) Family

Finally, for the points of sale Family they will stay closed il 25 e December 26th e January 1st. Instead, the reduced hours il 24 and the December 31st. In any case, it is always a good idea to consult the official websites of each major supermarket line to compare the opening hours indicated and those of the individual points of sale which may vary.