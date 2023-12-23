Supermarkets ready for busiest days of the year: ‘Everyone who can work, works’ | Economy

#Supermarkets #ready #busiest #days #year #work #works #Economy

Dec 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM Update: an hour ago

Dutch supermarkets experience the busiest days of the year just before Christmas. Albert Heijn expects to have to send more than 17.5 million boxes and crates of products to stores in three days. “Anyone who can work, works.”

According to Albert Heijn, this Saturday will be the busiest day of the year. In particular, salmon products, Christmas wreaths, shrimps, roulades, carpaccio, butter and various ice cream desserts are in short supply.

A spokesperson for competitor Jumbo also speaks of “the biggest challenge of the year”. The thousands of employees who continue to work these days notice that Dutch people are doing their major Christmas shopping en masse.

Customers are increasingly choosing products “with high quality, but requiring minimal effort”. “That way, people have time for each other and don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen.”

Shrimp products, roulades and gourmet dishes are also popular in the Jumbo. The supermarket states that there are currently “significantly higher” turnovers. “How much higher will become apparent at the beginning of January when we have taken stock of the month of December. Our impression is that these days are clearly busier than last year.”

Hundreds of supermarkets across the country are open as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This varies per region. Consumers can also go to many supermarkets for their groceries on New Year’s Day.

Image: ANP

