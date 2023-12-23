Supermarkets ready for busiest days of the year: ‘Everyone who can work, works’ | Economy

#Supermarkets #ready #busiest #days #year #work #works #Economy

Dec 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM Update: an hour ago

Dutch supermarkets experience the busiest days of the year just before Christmas. Albert Heijn expects to have to send more than 17.5 million boxes and crates of products to stores in three days. “Anyone who can work, works.”

According to Albert Heijn, this Saturday will be the busiest day of the year. In particular, salmon products, Christmas wreaths, shrimps, roulades, carpaccio, butter and various ice cream desserts are in short supply.

A spokesperson for competitor Jumbo also speaks of “the biggest challenge of the year”. The thousands of employees who continue to work these days notice that Dutch people are doing their major Christmas shopping en masse.

Customers are increasingly choosing products “with high quality, but requiring minimal effort”. “That way, people have time for each other and don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen.”

Shrimp products, roulades and gourmet dishes are also popular in the Jumbo. The supermarket states that there are currently “significantly higher” turnovers. “How much higher will become apparent at the beginning of January when we have taken stock of the month of December. Our impression is that these days are clearly busier than last year.”

Hundreds of supermarkets across the country are open as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This varies per region. Consumers can also go to many supermarkets for their groceries on New Year’s Day.

Image: ANP

Read more about:

SupermarketsChristmas

Also Read:  "We want 2,000 euros or we will hurt him"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Monica Geuze manages to unmask someone for the first time in Masked Singer: ‘Finally!’ | Show
Monica Geuze manages to unmask someone for the first time in Masked Singer: ‘Finally!’ | Show
Posted on
cordial relationship and focus on the women’s Club World Cup | Relief
cordial relationship and focus on the women’s Club World Cup | Relief
Posted on
The duo that sweeps the lungs! Those who consume regularly for 7 days do not see a hospital face, brooches are opened
The duo that sweeps the lungs! Those who consume regularly for 7 days do not see a hospital face, brooches are opened
Posted on
The case of Youtuber refusing to return dog was successfully resolved. Dog owner Mr. Zeng reunited with Shiba Inu Duoduo
The case of Youtuber refusing to return dog was successfully resolved. Dog owner Mr. Zeng reunited with Shiba Inu Duoduo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News