Supermoon will appear 3 times in 2024, note the schedule

The National Research and Information Agency noted that there will be three supermoon phenomena occurring throughout 2024. This number is the same as the phenomenon that will occur in 2023.

Supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs every year. Actually, what is a supermoon? If you don’t know yet, read this article to the end!

Explanation of the Supermoon Phenomenon

Quoted from detikEdu from the Space page, the supermoon phenomenon is a full moon phenomenon that occurs when the moon is closer to the earth. Therefore, the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual, giving it the name supermoon.

The supermoon phenomenon can cause a 30% increase in the moon’s brightness and a 14% increase in the lunar disk as seen from Earth. But these differences are usually invisible to the naked eye.

Causes of Supermoons

Supermoons occur because the moon’s orbit around the Earth does not form a perfect circle. The moon’s orbit around the earth is elliptical, looking like an elongated circle or oval.

This occurs during the moon’s 27-day orbit which is closer to Earth and further away at other times. The supermoon phenomenon is formed when the moon is in the full moon phase of the 29.5 day lunar cycle and is at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

Does the Supermoon Affect the Earth?

Researcher at the Center for Space Research at the BRIN Aeronautics and Space Research Organization, Farahhati Mumtangana, said that space phenomena do not have a direct impact on human life. Furthermore, he reminded the public to immortalize this moment.

“Let’s immortalize one or several of these phenomena and make them a memory of a beautiful experience, which might be once in a lifetime,” he said on the BRIN website quoted on Wednesday (24/1/2024).

Supermoon schedule 2024

The 2024 supermoon phenomenon will occur on:

  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024
  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Friday, November 15, 2024

Are you ready to watch the 2024 supermoon?

