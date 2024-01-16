SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games

With less than two days left until the start of the African Cup of Nations in Costa do Martin, DSTV guarantees, in a statement sent to Kianda’s Mailthe broadcast of all games in the continental competition.

“DStv Angola has acquired the broadcasting rights to the biggest African sports show, which is in its 34th edition and will provide an incomparable entertainment experience, with commentary by the best sports commentators, exclusive interviews and exclusive previews”, reads the document received to our Editorial Office.

The distributor emphasizes that it will broadcast the games on the Máximo 360 and Máximo La liga channels, in the Family package.