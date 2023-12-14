Support exists to combat school dropout

The president of the ZAM Association and his wife in Ampanatoavina

Ny Avo is a little girl in eighth grade, an orphan who lives with her grandmother because her mother suffers from mental disorders. Ny Avo and her older brother Nasandratra almost dropped out of primary school because their grandmother could not afford to pay their school fees. But thanks to the Zanak’Ambohidratrimo Marovatana (ZAM) association which will provide financial support, these two children will not be forced to drop out of school.

“I would like to thank Hery Rabary, the president of the ZAM association who helped us financially to pay the registration fees for my grandchildren so that they can go to school,” confides the grandmother of Ny Avo, during the association’s descent towards the commune of Ampanataovana.

But the association does not stop at financial support for education. It also takes part in the development of the activities of farmers who have also benefited from seeds. Residents were also able to benefit from access to drinking water thanks to the support of this association and the football clubs also received balls.

All these residents thanked the president of the Association for helping them. “We need a man like Hery Rabary to lead the commune of Ambohidratrimo, because he has a heart and he is a native of Marovatana,” adds a representative.

Miangagal Ralitera