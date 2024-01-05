Support for Arda Güler from the Spanish press

#Support #Arda #Güler #Spanish #press

18-year-old Turkish star Arda Güler, who went to Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe, has a great credit with the fans, even though he did not get any playing time.

Arda Güler, who was transferred from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid for 20+10 million Euros at the beginning of the season, but could not play in the match due to consecutive injuries, waited out the match against Mallorca, which was won 1-0, but returned to the bench.

GREAT SUPPORT TO ARDA GÜLER

Coach Ancelotti, “Arda is our present and our future. He will find time. He can play in the Copa del Rey match.” said.

After what happened, there was great support for the Turkish star in the Spanish media and fan forums.

Here is what was written for Arda Güler:

Sport: “Arda will wait for the cup match. Ancelotti trusts him.”

Bernabeudigital: “Arda is waiting for his first moment, the fans are waiting to watch the world star candidate.”

I am a madridista: “Many people hope that he will play. The patience and support of the fans is unwavering. Carlo is preparing him.”

Football player: “While the fans were waiting with excitement, there were also question marks against Ancelotti, who did not prefer him.”

Fans: “Carlo met with Arda and gave assurance. The Italian coach asks everyone for patience.”