Support Mohammed (19) for MS treatment

Hello all,

(As-Salaam Alaikum)

My name is Mohammed, I am 19 years old and I live with my parents and 2 brothers in Utrecht.

At the end of last year I was diagnosed with MS.

This is an autoimmune disease that causes signals from the brain to no longer arrive where they should. As a result, the control of arms and legs, for example, disappears, so that you slowly become paralyzed and can do less and less yourself.

In 2022 I started experiencing complaints in my left eye (spot in the image) and pain on the left side of my face. I suffer from dizziness/nausea and muscle pain. I am receiving medication for this (Teiflunomide Teva 14MG) but this medication has no effect on my disease.

I am following a (MBO) training course as a plumber in Amersfoort. Due to the complaints, I have not gone to school for a number of weeks. I am still very young, I have many ambitions and I hope not to be limited by the disease. And that is exactly why I would like to undergo stem cell treatment, because Inshallah (God willing) it will give me hope for a normal life where I can do the simplest things.

This treatment is currently not provided in the Netherlands and is not reimbursed. That’s why I have to move abroad

I hope you will help me so that I can go abroad for this treatment with my parents as soon as possible.

Thank you in advance for your help.