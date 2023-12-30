Support people with dementia on New Year’s Eve

#Support #people #dementia #Years #Eve

Loud noises can confuse, frighten, or even bring up bad memories from the past for people with dementia. Relatives can help ensure that New Year’s Eve is safe and fear-free for people with dementia.

Fireworks are nice to see, but in some places it gets very loud and busy on New Year’s Eve. Many people with dementia enjoy celebrations, but you should let them know before the evening that there will be fireworks. This way you can get an idea of ​​what the person concerned thinks about it and whether they want to take part. Some people with dementia may not want to be alone on New Year’s Eve, but they also don’t want to take part in a usual celebration. Then it can be helpful to find a compromise, e.g. B. a cozy evening with sparklers and watching fireworks from the house or on TV.

If there is intense shooting in the neighborhood, this can be stressful for someone with dementia. Talk to your neighbors about it beforehand or see if you can go somewhere quieter for a while: people with dementia usually find it more pleasant if they don’t have too many people, too much activity, loud noises and sudden movements have around you. If a person with dementia becomes agitated, help them by speaking calmly, touching them or hugging them. If it becomes too much, it’s a good idea to have someone take her indoors, to a quieter area or home. Hearing protection or earplugs can also be helpful.

Older people often feel cold easily but may not realize it or be unable to express it. So make sure you wear warm clothing, possibly in several layers. Hot drinks also help you stay warm, but it’s best to check the temperature beforehand to avoid scalding.