Supporting the imprisonment of the artist Nisreen Tafesh for 3 years in the case of a bad check

Ahmed Ismail wrote Monday, January 29, 2024 10:34 PM

The October Misdemeanor Court of the South Giza Court of First Instance, 16th Circuit, ruled on Monday to reject the artist Nisreen Tafesh’s opposition to her imprisonment for 3 years in Case No. 1636 of 2023, and to uphold the first-instance ruling.

The last session witnessed the absence of the artist Nisreen Tafesh from attending the session, and the court received the report of the forgery and counterfeiting experts at the Forensic Medicine Authority.

The Public Prosecution assigned Nisreen Tafesh in the Sheikh Zayed District Office on January 30, 2023, to have issued a check in bad faith in favor of the victim, Nashwa Safaa El-Din, for an amount of 4 million pounds.

The lawsuit indicates, according to what was established in the court’s certainty, while what was proven in the papers and the minutes of collecting evidence supported the misdemeanor from the victim’s report that the accused issued a bank check dated 1/30/2023 in favor of the victim for the amount referred to, and it was found that there was no corresponding balance available and withdrawable, with The accused knew about it.

As support for its claim, the victim’s defense presented a scanned copy of bank checks on the same date, including an order from the accused to the bank to pay the victim the amount, with the signature of the accused, as well as a scanned copy of the bank’s rejection of the check due to insufficient balance.

The court ruled, at a session on June 26, 2023, in absentia, that the accused be imprisoned for three years with labor and a bail of twenty thousand pounds to temporarily suspend the execution of the sentence.

