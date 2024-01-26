Supreme Court denies having removed Judge João António Francisco –

The Supreme Court denied that it had evicted Judge João António Francisco, from apartment 15, located in the Residencial Torres da Cidadela building, in Luanda, for his own benefit.

The statement comes from the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, Leandro Lopes, who says that the measure is the result of an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Finance, which was promptly notified to the supreme court in the hierarchy of common courts.

Leandro Lopes advanced, on the other hand. that the Supreme Court complied with the procedure resulting from the notification from the Ministry of Finance and Judge João António Francisco was informed to vacate the apartment within 20 days, but, according to the spokesperson, he “refuses to comply order.”

Suspended judge who rented office residence

Also Read:  Government plans to build new centralities with affordable housing -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Posted on
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Posted on
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News