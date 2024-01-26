Supreme Court denies having removed Judge João António Francisco

The Supreme Court denied that it had evicted Judge João António Francisco, from apartment 15, located in the Residencial Torres da Cidadela building, in Luanda, for his own benefit.

The statement comes from the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, Leandro Lopes, who says that the measure is the result of an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Finance, which was promptly notified to the supreme court in the hierarchy of common courts.

Leandro Lopes advanced, on the other hand. that the Supreme Court complied with the procedure resulting from the notification from the Ministry of Finance and Judge João António Francisco was informed to vacate the apartment within 20 days, but, according to the spokesperson, he “refuses to comply order.”