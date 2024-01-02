Supreme sanction against child rapists

According to the President of the Republic, one hundred and seventy-six cases of child rape were recorded in 2023

The President of the Republic announces the toughening of sanctions against child rapists. The penal code will be revised to this effect.

The most severe sanctions. This is what people found guilty of child rape will face. The tightening of legal provisions against child rapists was affirmed by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, in his end-of-year speech and presentation of New Year’s greetings on Sunday.

“It is inconceivable to see and hear the multiple cases of child rape. I strongly condemn such acts. They are also punishable by law and require the most severe sanctions,” declared the Head of State. To this end, Andry Rajoelina announces a revision of the penal code. In addition to life imprisonment, “banishment and chemical castration” are the penalties to be applied against those found guilty of child rape.

To stick to the tone of the tenant of Iavoloha, a severe penal policy will be required to accompany this tightening of sanctions. That is to say that it will be recommended to magistrates to pronounce the harshest sentences against child rapists. Which is already the case currently.

Update

However, life imprisonment does not seem to deter those who engage in these obscene practices.

Reporting a figure from the Justice Department, one hundred and seventy-six cases of child rape have been recorded for the year 2023. Given that cases go under the radar due to lack of denunciation, or amicable settlement following rites customary, this figure could be far from the count. In some cases, the child, out of fear, hides the abuse he is experiencing and his suffering. The tragedy is only discovered when it can no longer hide the physical after-effects.

In other cases, it is those around the child who hide the rape, since the rapist is someone close to them. “Preserving the honor of the family”, or even the fear of reprisals are the arguments frequently recorded in the investigators’ minutes. Most often, however, these cases of hidden rape are repeated. The amicable settlement of crimes of such atrocity is as inconceivable as the act itself.

The revision of the penal code regarding the penalties to be applied to child rapists should also provide lines for punishing “accomplices”, at all levels. Namely, those who helped cover up the crime. Those who have kept silent about sexual abuse against a child, of which they became aware. Those who initiated, participated or agreed to the amicable settlement of such a crime.

This revision of the penal code is, moreover, an opportunity to update this text. To reassess the proportionality of misdeeds and penalties. To integrate the new types of offenses and crimes inherent to the current era.