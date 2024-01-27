Surgeon Dr. Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine

#Surgeon #Andrews #retires #revolutionizing #sports #medicine

After half a century of service, Dr. James Andrews — who has revived countless careers of athletes in various sporting disciplines — has decided to retire from the profession at the age of 81.

Andrews will continue to be part of the continued development of Andrews Medicine, which is partnering with several health systems, universities and professional sports organizations to continue carrying the orthopedic arm of the Andrews brand throughout the U.S. He will also continue to follow the recovery processes of the athletes who have operated on.

“I didn’t want to leave them behind,” Andrews said. “I am trying to get video calls to guide them through their recovery.”

But the days of hearing about players visiting Andrews at his Birmingham, Alabama, clinic for a first or second opinion are over as of the start of 2024.

Andrews was at the forefront of a dramatic evolution in sports medicine that redefined what is possible in terms of repair and recovery. He recorded what are estimated to have been tens of thousands of procedures, on people ranging from Michael Jordan to Troy Aikman, Jack Nicklaus to Hulk Hogan. And his influence on around 650 colleagues is now being evident in teams, schools and practices that impact across the country.

However, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Andrews’ greatest legacy in sports is reserved for baseball. Not only because of the numerous high-profile players he has operated on, but also because of his commitment to trying to reduce the number of players who need those operations in the first place.

Thanks to the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI), a nonprofit organization founded by Andrews, the industry has gained a deeper understanding of the role of biomechanics in reducing injury risk. And Little League and other youth organizations have adopted pitch-count regulations to prevent overuse.

“Your focus on treating and preventing injuries, especially at the youth level, highlights your passion for helping players throughout baseball,” Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a congratulatory letter delivered to Andrews on Friday during the Annual Injury Course at ASMI Baseball. “This work has raised awareness of issues that directly affect the future vitality of our sport.”