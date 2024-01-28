Surprise about Bureau Rotterdam’s Zapp award, while Kijkwijzer advises children not to watch | Show

#Surprise #Bureau #Rotterdams #Zapp #award #Kijkwijzer #advises #children #watch #Show

A stabbing, a head in the water and a 13-year-old boy with a loaded gun. These are not directly suitable for children, but the Bureau Rotterdam program won the Zapp Award on Saturday evening in the Best Family Program category. Several viewers on social media wonder how the reality series with a viewing guide of 14 years could take home the prize.

Denise de Koning 28-01-24, 17:48

