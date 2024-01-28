Surprise about Bureau Rotterdam’s Zapp award, while Kijkwijzer advises children not to watch | Show

#Surprise #Bureau #Rotterdams #Zapp #award #Kijkwijzer #advises #children #watch #Show

A stabbing, a head in the water and a 13-year-old boy with a loaded gun. These are not directly suitable for children, but the Bureau Rotterdam program won the Zapp Award on Saturday evening in the Best Family Program category. Several viewers on social media wonder how the reality series with a viewing guide of 14 years could take home the prize.

Denise de Koning 28-01-24, 17:48

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Charlotte Waaijers and Laura van Megen correspondent at the NOS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Despodov explodes with two goals against Panathinaikos and puts PAOK back on top (video) – Football World – Other
Despodov explodes with two goals against Panathinaikos and puts PAOK back on top (video) – Football World – Other
Posted on
Because now the League wants to take money away from the World Health Organization
Because now the League wants to take money away from the World Health Organization
Posted on
3 US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack on Jordanian Base
3 US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack on Jordanian Base
Posted on
You won’t find a better opportunity! The set from Lidl impresses with its price and softness. Similar in Action, Sinsay
You won’t find a better opportunity! The set from Lidl impresses with its price and softness. Similar in Action, Sinsay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News