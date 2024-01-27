‘Surprise at AA Gent: next departure is ready’

Of all the top Belgian clubs, AA Gent has probably had the busiest winter mercato so far. Moreover, Michel Louwagie’s homework still appears not to be finished.

After the arrival of Daniel Schmidt, Daisuke Yokota and newest addition Franck Surdez, the number of incoming transfers is already at three. Hein Vanhaezebrouck also hopes to add STVV defender Matte Smets to this list.

Hjulsager towards the exit

That was urgently needed, because although the flush was already tight in some positions, the Buffaloes decided to cash in on Malick Fofana and Gift Orban in January. In their wake, someone may be definitely on their way to the exit.

The last news knows that Andrew Hjulsager has access to it. AA Gent took over the 29-year-old Dane from KV Oostende for almost two million in 2021. Since then he has scored nine goals and 13 assists in 96 matches.

Little interest

Partly due to various ailments, Hjulsager, who is still at the KAA Gent Arena until mid-2025, never really found his way there. The versatile midfielder has also been sidelined for some time with an injury.

Vanhaezebrouck has seen enough and is prepared to let Hjulsager, who has hardly played since November, go. For the time being there would be little interest. Wondering if anyone will report before the deadline.

