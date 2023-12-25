Surprise candidate for Cotroceni in 2024? Maia Sandu is running

#Surprise #candidate #Cotroceni #Maia #Sandu #running

Political and financial intrigues intertwine in a complex picture, where power games are played out on several levels and in various countries, with the potential to change the balance of power regionally and globally.

Candidate for Cotroceni from the Republic of Moldova? The last elections have complicated the situation a lot. The appointment of a Romanian citizen to the management of a National Bank from the Republic of Moldova is a rare event in the modern history of Europe. This move is catching attention for several reasons. Russia’s influence in the area cannot be neglected, and the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine does not give the West much hope. Especially since the Romanian press remains silent, the Moldovan one is practically non-existent, and the security services seem to encourage ignorance. Critical journalists, although poor and with limited resources, rely on their own thinking to draw the “road map” of the changing Romania. This is how a political scenario appears, launched by Liviu Alexa, a well-known journalist from Cluj.

The untimely appointment of Anca Dragu to head the National Bank of Moldova is not so untimely for those who “crocheted” the plan. Not many people knew and that added to the element of surprise. For example, Gabriel Vlase, the head of SIE, did not know the bottom of the PLAN, he was only INFORMED. Anca Dragu is a senior SIE officer, it’s becoming more and more clear to me after yesterday, although his CV screams this from every “pore”. Yes, yes, the implantation of Anca Dragu was a secret operation of the SIE that he did not even know about… the head of the SIE, Gabriel Vlase, a pesedist by origin and totally despised by Klaus Iohannis. Yes, Iohannis knew about this project, because Anca Dragu was the only one from the USR project who remained loyal to him in recent years. Iohannis was informed and even contributed to this “transfer”, because Iohannis, although he had a weaker start in relation to Maia Sandu, had an epiphany: PNL can no longer offer him trust and outstretched hands, it’s a zombie party, USR has ideological metastases and cannot be kept alive for much longer, writes Liviu Alexa.

Candidate for Cotroceni, across the Prut

The central figure in this landscape is Alexander Soros, son of George Soros. Known for its influence in multiple states of the world and ability to exploit systemic vulnerabilities. Soros understood that the mechanisms of power soft are more effective in the modern world. Rather than traditional approaches based on military force and economic pressure. Soros used his wealth to support and promote leaders in the bureaucratic and administrative structures of the targeted countries. Aiming to transform them into instruments of social influence. In addition, he created a network of intellectuals, journalists and influencers to support and promote these figures, says Cluj-based journalist Liviu Alexa.

Despite his advanced age, George Soros adapted his strategies to the current context. Understanding the importance of social media and new forms of communication. However, the fragmentation of the ideological landscape and the resistance of nations such as Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, pose significant challenges to his approaches. In Romania, the failure of the USR project, supported by Soros, marked a loss of his influence in the country. Now, it appears that Soros is trying to make a comeback through a more subtle approach, getting involved in Moldovan politics and supporting leaders like Maia Sandu.

Soros’ son and the strategy for Moldova

Soros’ son, Alexander Soros, is taking a more active role, revealing intentions to influence policy in certain European countries. With a different strategy from his father, Alexander seems to focus on consolidating influence in countries such as the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Poland.

“A very special analyst whom I consult when I have problems understanding certain contexts, explained to me that in the last two years, although the mainstream press in Romania did not see things that way, Iohannis regained many points lost in Brussels and Washington . Maybe this is how we explain the anger generated by Cotroceni opposite Ciolacu’s visit to the USA. Iohannis would have wanted to give some good news from there and consolidate his negotiations with Licuriciul because he still has something to negotiate: a big and wide year at the helm of Romania.

Iohannis’ luck is that Ciolacu’s visit to the USA was a political failure, I mean what he would have wanted to get for HIMSELF there: the confirmation that he can continue to Cotroceni. The answer was no, that it is better to see the government’s temporary project and that it is not “suitable” for the future visions of the USA regarding Romania. That’s how you have to read Ciolacu’s nervousness in the last two weeks, which he doesn’t even try to mask anymore”, writes Liviu Alexa.

Where does Maia Sandu appear?

The exclusive information revealed by Liviu Alexa refers to the creation of a special time interval in the electoral code of the Republic of Moldova for the vacancy of the presidential office. Which brings the possibility of organizing elections in Moldova 60 days before the official completion of the mandate. A scenario that suggests the possibility of holding simultaneous presidential elections in both Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Candidate for Cotroceni. The scenario would involve the candidacy of Maia Sandu on both sides of the border. A captivating story is born, rooted in American scripts, that responds to the emotional needs of the two nations disappointed and deceived by politicians. Maia Sandu can be, in Liviu Alexa’s opinion, a messianic figure. Feminine, modest, but at the same time strong, a kind of Cuza in a female version.

This Union, desired for decades and apparently impossible without the election of Maia Sandu, could mean a major evolution. According to American promises, Greater Romania could play an important role in the complex equation of the future. It could be the key to US support for freedom from Russian influence. But also overcoming the Balkan stigma, an obstacle to acceptance at the “Great Table of the World”.

