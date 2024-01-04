Surprise for Carine, the owner of a restaurant flooded following heavy rains in Annevoie: “I didn’t expect that at all”

Surveillance remains permanent this Thursday again on the watercourse network after the bad weather of recent days. The situation is stabilizing, even if large rivers remain dangerous.

In the province of Namur, one of the villages most affected by the floods is the entity of Annevoie, where a dike collapsed. The Rouillon stream overflowed and several houses were affected. The water notably caused damage in the restaurant “Les Cousines”. Carine, the owner, had a nice surprise this morning. A cleaning team was sent by the insurance company. “It’s something I didn’t expect at all. It’s good news after all the events of yesterday,” she rejoices at Sarah Poucet’s microphone. These four men clean his kitchen, his garage and the restaurant.

After cleaning, we will be able to see the damage

In the cellar, which is still flooded, pumping operations are also underway. Carine’s relatives also help her take out the waste: boxes of napkins, placemats. Everything gained a lot of weight with the water. Filled garbage bags come out and follow one another.

“After cleaning, we will be able to see the damage. I will have to buy a lot of things, a lot of goods. And I no longer have a fridge. As it is my livelihood, we will try to do it as soon as possible”, Claire hopes.

Similar cleaning teams also arrived at other disaster victims in Annevoie.

