“Surprise” for the holidays! Taxes are doubled in Bacău, following a decision by Mayor Stanciu Viziteu

A decision of the mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu will lead to the doubling of local taxes and fees in the municipality of Bacău, in 2024. The new local taxes should have been approved in Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council, but, faced with the reduction proposals, the mayor withdrew to nervi the project, although it was pointed out that the fees and taxes will reach the maximum prescribed by law.

Scandal in the Bacău City Council, in the meeting on Wednesday, December 27, 2024, where the project to increase local taxes by 14%, proposed by the mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu, was discussed.

The opposition proposed, through the voice of councilor Gigi Nucu Candet (PPU-SL), a decrease in local offices, as a result of the poor collection in 2023 and the poor execution this year, which terribly annoyed the mayor Viziteu, who claimed that the impact of the proposal on the local budget will be major. As a result, the mayor withdrew the project from the agenda, which, according to the law, will result in the doubling of local taxes in 2024.

“In order to have quality public services, we must also have money. Any sane person knows that they cost”, he declared Mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu (USR).

“I don’t find the decision responsible at all. The increase is aberrant, contempt and defiance towards the citizens of Bacău. You are a shame!”, he replied councilor Cristinel Manolache (PER).

“We will witness a doubling of taxes and fees in the municipality of Bacău. This withdrawal is irresponsible. The mayor has the obligation to come up with the tax project for 2024. The withdrawal is equivalent to a no-show, so a doubling of local taxes and fees,” said Deputy Mayor Cristian Ghingheș (USR).

“Basically, what you’re doing is raising taxes and fees instead of accepting a reduction proposed by the City Council. You could have come up with a counter-proposal to our amendment, but you didn’t, because the increase suits you. We proposed the reduction, because we showed that there is no need for a surplus of money, which you should not spend”, he said councilor Gigi Nucu Candet (PPU-SL).

Eusebiu Diaconu, local councilor Pro Romaniadrew the mayor’s attention to the fact that he will have to assume the doubling of local taxes and fees: “You are the mayor of Bacău, you cannot take your toys and go home.”

“We believe that the withdrawal of the project was a hasty gesture, the consequences of which cannot be foreseen. The National Liberal Party has already announced that it does not agree at all with any increase in local taxes and fees,” he said deputy mayor Liviu Miroșeanu (PNL).

Although a break was taken for negotiations, the mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu did not go back on the decision to withdraw the project, and the local councilors of the opposition left the work of the meeting. Councilors Candet and Chirilescu suggested to the mayor to convene a new meeting, also for Wednesday, December 27, 2023, to discuss the issue of local taxes and fees for 2024.

According to the Fiscal Code, the non-adoption of local taxes and fees in the last 3 working days of the year leads to the application of the maximum values ​​provided by law. Specifically, most fees and taxes will double in the municipality of Bacău in 2024.