Surprise landing: ANAF came upon the evaders who illegally sell iron – News by sources

#Surprise #landing #ANAF #evaders #illegally #sell #iron #News #sources

The inspectors of the General Antifraud Fiscal Directorate (DGAF) within ANAF checked a commercial company from Bucharest-Ilfov that provides services in the field of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The damage caused to the state budget is over 5.4 million lei, representing profit tax.

“As a result of the checks carried out, the DGAF inspectors found that the company in question recorded fictitious expenses of goods and services in the accounting records, thus reducing the taxable base, by creating a licit appearance of the transactions carried out. The damage caused to the state budget is over 5.4 million lei, representing profit tax, and for the continuation of the investigations, the criminal investigation bodies were notified, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 241/2005 for the prevention and combating of tax evasion”, says the ANAF press release.

According to the quoted source, DGAF permanently carries out anti-fraud control actions at the national level in order to prevent and combat tax evasion and recommends all economic entities to comply with the tax legislation in force.