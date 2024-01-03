Surprise landing: ANAF came upon the evaders who illegally sell iron – News by sources

#Surprise #landing #ANAF #evaders #illegally #sell #iron #News #sources

The inspectors of the General Antifraud Fiscal Directorate (DGAF) within ANAF checked a commercial company from Bucharest-Ilfov that provides services in the field of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The damage caused to the state budget is over 5.4 million lei, representing profit tax.

“As a result of the checks carried out, the DGAF inspectors found that the company in question recorded fictitious expenses of goods and services in the accounting records, thus reducing the taxable base, by creating a licit appearance of the transactions carried out. The damage caused to the state budget is over 5.4 million lei, representing profit tax, and for the continuation of the investigations, the criminal investigation bodies were notified, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 241/2005 for the prevention and combating of tax evasion”, says the ANAF press release.

According to the quoted source, DGAF permanently carries out anti-fraud control actions at the national level in order to prevent and combat tax evasion and recommends all economic entities to comply with the tax legislation in force.

Also Read:  Petre Roman: The only big mistake I made was that in September 1992 I did not run for the position of President of Romania

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Four people are stabbed on a train in Tokyo
Four people are stabbed on a train in Tokyo
Posted on
Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed
Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed
Posted on
in which cases they can be applied – Corriere.it
in which cases they can be applied – Corriere.it
Posted on
7 Earthquake and Tsunami Detection Applications on Mobile Phones
7 Earthquake and Tsunami Detection Applications on Mobile Phones
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News